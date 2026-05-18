CSK vs SRH Live: Over 6: 5 runs. Bowler: Eshan Malinga. Chennai Super Kings: 57/2 (rr 9.5)
CSK vs SRH Live: Chennai Super Kings have elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2026 fixture at Chepauk, with both franchises seeking vital postseason qualification points.
LIVE
Background
CSK vs SRH Live: The business end of the Indian Premier League 2026 has officially arrived at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as the Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in a virtual knockout encounter. Winning a pivotal toss under heavy evening skies, home captain Ruturaj Gaikwad elected to bat first, aiming to establish immediate scoreboard pressure on a historically spin-friendly surface.
The Definitive Postseason Equation Analyzed
The mathematical reality facing the hosts remains exceptionally straightforward, requiring two consecutive victories from their remaining league fixtures to preserve realistic qualification aspirations following a recent heavy defeat against Lucknow.
Sunrisers Hyderabad enter the arena occupying a superior third position on the table, knowing a decisive victory tonight will officially guarantee their participation in the upcoming knockout series.
Icon Sidelined Amid Selection Adjustments
The major talking point from the middle centered on legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, whom Gaikwad confirmed remains physically unfit to participate tonight due to his ongoing multi-injury recovery process.
The home franchise has introduced one tactical alteration to their starting combination, bringing in spinner Akeal Hosein to reinforce the bowling department against a dangerous visiting top-order framework.
Hyderabad Retain Unchanged Winning Core
Visiting captain Pat Cummins expressed complete satisfaction with bowling first, confirming his line-up remains entirely unchanged following their recent fixtures as they hunt for immediate postseason qualification.
The explosive opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan will look to attack the powerplay overs aggressively once the secondary innings commences under the coastal floodlights.
Tracking The Strategic Bench Resources
Both leadership groups have named exceptionally versatile benches, with Chennai holding back power hitter Shivam Dube alongside international bowler Mukesh Choudhary to deploy during critical turning segments.
The visitors possess substantial ammunition among their nominated substitutes, holding back elite Australian opener Travis Head and experienced English all-rounder Liam Livingstone to dictate the late-game momentum.
CSK vs SRH Live: Over 7: 6 runs. Bowler: Shivang Kumar. Chennai Super Kings: 63/2 (rr 9.0)
6.6: Shivang Kumar to Kartik Sharma. Left-arm unorthodox stock full, leg stump on the back foot flick mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Heinrich Klaasen
6.5: Shivang Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Heinrich Klaasen
6.4: Shivang Kumar to Kartik Sharma. Googly short, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Nitish Kumar Reddy
6.3: Shivang Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Left-arm unorthodox stock yorker, off stump on the front foot worked mis-timed for 1 run
6.2: Shivang Kumar to Kartik Sharma. Left-arm unorthodox stock length ball, leg stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Heinrich Klaasen
6.1: Shivang Kumar to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Googly back of a length, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Heinrich Klaasen
CSK vs SRH Live: Over 6: 5 runs. Bowler: Eshan Malinga. Chennai Super Kings: 57/2 (rr 9.5)
5.6: Eshan Malinga to Ruturaj Gaikwad. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to cover for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Ravichandran Smaran
5.5: Eshan Malinga to Ruturaj Gaikwad. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Pat Cummins
5.4: Eshan Malinga to Kartik Sharma. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot flick mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Heinrich Klaasen
5.3: Eshan Malinga to Ruturaj Gaikwad. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Heinrich Klaasen
5.2: Eshan Malinga to Kartik Sharma. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Praful Hinge
5.1: Eshan Malinga to Ruturaj Gaikwad. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Heinrich Klaasen