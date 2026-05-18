Ruturaj Gaikwad Delivers Definitive MS Dhoni Selection Verdict At Chepauk Toss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni remains unfit to play due to calf and thumb injuries.

Chennai Super Kings captain confirmed Dhoni's unavailability at the toss.

CSK chose to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk.

The team aims for crucial wins to secure playoff qualification.

CSK vs SRH, MS Dhoni Latest Update: The intense selection suspense surrounding Mahendra Singh Dhoni has concluded at the toss, with Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirming that the veteran icon remains physically unavailable. Electing to bat first in their critical penultimate league fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk, the home side opted to protect their long-serving asset during a high-stakes scenario.

The Official Captain's Assessment

The home skipper provided immediate clarity regarding the selection puzzle during the live broadcasting presentation from the middle of the MA Chidambaram Stadium turf.

“MS is still here but he is not fit enough to play this game. We have one change," Gaikwad stated to broadcasters, ending weeks of continuous speculation from local supporters.

Navigating Ongoing Physical Concerns

The forty-four-year-old wicketkeeper has spent the entire tournament cycle on the sidelines, originally suffering a severe calf strain immediately prior to the commencement of the competition.

Subsequent updates highlighted a secondary thumb injury sustained during a recent net session, which heavily complicated his rehabilitation timeline ahead of tonight's essential postseason qualifier.

One Tactical Adjustment Introduced

The decision to bat first represents a calculated strategic move by the management, aiming to establish commanding scoreboard pressure on a historically spin-friendly regional surface.

The solitary alteration to the previous starting combination indicates that the leadership group prefers stability while navigating a highly compact points table with minimal margin for error.

High Stakes At Chepauk

The five-time champions currently sit outside the top four positions, requiring immediate victories from their final assignments to preserve their qualification aspirations following a recent loss.

Sunrisers Hyderabad enter the fixture with equal determination, making the unfolding contest a definitive battle for playoff leverage as the tournament reaches its ultimate business end.

CSK vs SRH Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson