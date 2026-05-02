CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Highlights: Gaikwad Stars With 67 As Chennai Cruise Past Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chennai bowlers restricted Mumbai to 159/7 in first innings.

Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj took key wickets for CSK.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 67 anchored Chennai's successful chase.

CSK vs MI IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings have done the double on rivals Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, defeating them at home by 8 wickets in the second meeting of the season. Having won the toss, Hardik Pandya, MI's captain, chose to bat first, a decision which they didn't fully capitalize on. Losing regular wickets, they finished on a modest total, which Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK had little trouble chasing down, now having moved on to 10 points, while Mumbai go one step closer to elimination.

CSK Bowlers Keep MI In Check

Chennai’s bowling unit defined the first innings, delivering a controlled and disciplined performance. Noor Ahmad was once again impressive, finishing with figures of 2/26, while Anshul Kamboj emerged as the standout with 3/32.

Mumbai’s batting never truly got going despite Naman Dhir top-scoring with 57 off 37 balls. Hardik Pandya struggled to accelerate, managing only 18 off 23 deliveries, which reflected MI’s larger batting issues.

Early breakthroughs proved crucial, including the dismissal of Will Jacks via a sharp catch. Although there were glimpses of aggression during the powerplay, including contributions from Rickelton and Dhir, Chennai’s bowlers quickly regained control.

Key wickets, including Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, ensured MI were under sustained pressure, only managing to reach 159/7 after 20 overs.

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Gaikwad Anchors Comfortable Chase

In reply, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad stepped up with a composed half-century (67 off 48), silencing recent criticism around his form. His knock provided the foundation for a smooth chase after Sanju Samson was dismissed cheaply.

After a brief partnership with Urvil Patel (who scored 24 off 12), he found strong support in Kartik Sharma, whose 54 off 40 helped keep the game in Chennai's favour.

MI bowlers, yet again, failed to create enough wicket-taking opportunities, lacking the cutting edge needed to defend a modest total. As a result, CSK comfortably reached the target in the 19th over, keeping their Playoff hopes alive while leaving MI all but out of contention.