CSK vs KKR LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Takes On Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season reaches a critical juncture tonight as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In a battle of struggling giants, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK is looking to build on their recent momentum, while the Ajinkya Rahane-led Knight Riders are desperately searching for their first victory of the season.

Chennai enters this fixture with renewed hope after clinching their first win against Delhi Capitals, powered by a magnificent century from Sanju Samson. Kolkata, conversely, sits at the bottom of the table, having lost three of their four matches with one no-result. The visitors are under immense pressure to find their rhythm at a venue that historically challenges their high-risk batting style.

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head IPL Record

Historically, this is a rivalry that the Super Kings have dominated. With five titles in their cabinet, Chennai's consistency has often proved too much for the Kolkata franchise.

Total Matches Played: 32

Chennai Super Kings Won: 20

Kolkata Knight Riders Won: 11

No Result: 1

At Chepauk, the record leans even more heavily in favour of the Men in Yellow. While KKR famously beat CSK here in the 2012 Final, Chennai has won the majority of their encounters at this venue, including a dominant 49-run victory in their 2023 meeting.

Key Player Battles and Team News

For CSK, the major talking point is the absence of MS Dhoni, who is likely to miss out due to a persistent calf injury. In his stead, Sanju Samson has taken over wicketkeeping duties and is in blistering form. The bowling attack will rely on Jamie Overton, who is fresh off a four-wicket haul.

For KKR, the spotlight is on Ajinkya Rahane and the mystery spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. Narine remains a constant threat to CSK, holding the record for the most wickets in this rivalry with 23 scalps. However, KKR’s death bowling remains a concern after their narrow loss to Lucknow earlier this week.

Chennai Super Kings (Probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar. (Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande)

Kolkata Knight Riders (Probable XI): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy. (Impact Player: Varun Chakaravarthy)

Pitch Report: Spin-Friendly Surface with Heavy Dew

The MA Chidambaram Stadium surface for Match 22 is expected to be a traditional Chepauk track, slow, dry, and offering significant grip to the spinners. While the red soil may provide some lateral movement for seamers like Khaleel Ahmed in the powerplay, the pitch will likely slow down considerably as the match progresses.

Average First-Innings Score: 163

Key Conditions: Humidity is projected to be very high at 78–85%, ensuring a significant dew factor. This will make the ball difficult to grip for spinners in the second innings, offering a major advantage to the team batting second. Consequently, the toss winner is expected to bowl first.