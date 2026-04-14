Who Is CD Gopinath? Reason Behind KKR’s Black Armbands Against CSK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KKR players wore black armbands during IPL match.

Tribute honored legendary cricketer CD Gopinath.

Gopinath was last surviving member of 1952 Test team.

Chennai honored Gopinath's significant cricketing legacy there.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026: During the IPL clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk tonight, spectators noticed a somber addition to the visitors’ jerseys. The KKR players took to the field wearing black armbands, a silent but powerful tribute that left many fans questioning the identity of the individual being honoured.

The Passing of a Cricket Immortal

The gesture was a mark of respect for the legendary CD Gopinath, a former India international who passed away on April 9 at the age of 96. Gopinath was not merely a former player; he was the last surviving member of the historic Indian team that secured the country’s first-ever Test victory against England in 1952.

According to a statement shared by the KKR management and reported by PTI, the team chose the Chennai fixture to pay their respects as Gopinath was a towering figure in the city’s cricketing history. Before his passing, he held the distinction of being India’s oldest living Test cricketer, bridging the gap between the sport's colonial roots and its modern professional era.

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A Legacy Spanning Decades

Gopinath made his Test debut in December 1951 and represented India in eight matches between 1951 and 1960. His final international appearance came against Australia, concluding a career that saw him serve as a middle-order mainstay. Beyond the international stage, his contribution to the domestic circuit was immense, featuring in 83 First-Class matches.

While the IPL is often defined by its glitz and high-velocity entertainment, the sight of the Knight Riders wearing black armbands served as a poignant reminder of the sport's deep-rooted heritage. By honouring a pioneer of Indian cricket on his home turf in Chennai, the franchise ensured that the contributions of the 1952 trailblazers remain etched in the memory of the new generation.

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