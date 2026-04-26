Sanju Samson Goes Past All Indian Batsmen With This Record; Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli Behind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanju Samson achieved 5000 IPL runs fastest Indian.

He reached the milestone in 3555 balls faced.

Samson surpassed legends like Raina, Rahul, and Dhoni.

This record places him behind de Villiers and Warner globally.

CSK vs GT Live: Chennai Super Kings' latest recruit Sanju Samson has scripted history at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today. During the high-octane clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), Samson became the fastest Indian to reach the 5000-run milestone in IPL history in terms of balls faced.

The stylish right-hander achieved this feat in just 3555 deliveries, surpassing the records of legends like Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, and MS Dhoni. Samson reached the landmark with a crisp boundary off Kagiso Rabada in the powerplay, sending the Chennai faithful into a frenzy.

Fastest Indian To The Milestone

Samson's journey to 5000 runs has been remarkable, especially his transition into the yellow jersey this season. By reaching the mark in fewer balls than any other Indian, he now sits only behind AB de Villiers and David Warner in the all-time global list for the fastest to this landmark.

The milestone is even more special as it comes at Chepauk, the home of his new franchise. Despite a testing opening spell from Mohammed Siraj, Samson showed great maturity before unleashing his signature strokes against the Titans' pace attack to enter the elite 5000-run club.

Overtaking The Legends

In the process of reaching this total, Samson has moved ahead of MS Dhoni’s current run tally, cementing his position as one of the most prolific run-getters in the league's history. His consistency in IPL 2026 has been a major boost for CSK as they look to dominate the top half of the table.

While Samson fell shortly after for 11 runs, his impact on the game and the record books remains the headline of the afternoon. His two centuries earlier this season have already made him a fan favourite at Chennai, proving that the high-profile trade was a masterstroke for the five-time champions.

The Elite Fastest to 5000 Runs List (By Balls)

AB de Villiers: 3288 balls (Overall fastest)

David Warner: 3554 balls

Sanju Samson: 3555 balls (Fastest Indian)

Suresh Raina: 3620 balls

KL Rahul: 3688 balls

MS Dhoni: 3691 balls

Rohit Sharma: 3817 balls

Virat Kohli: 3827 balls