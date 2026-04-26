Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLSanju Samson Goes Past All Indian Batsmen With This Record; Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli Behind

Sanju Samson Goes Past All Indian Batsmen With This Record; Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli Behind

CSK vs GT Live: Sanju Samson makes history for CSK, becoming the fastest Indian to hit 5000 IPL runs during the match against Gujarat Titans. Check the records broken at Chepauk.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanju Samson achieved 5000 IPL runs fastest Indian.
  • He reached the milestone in 3555 balls faced.
  • Samson surpassed legends like Raina, Rahul, and Dhoni.
  • This record places him behind de Villiers and Warner globally.

CSK vs GT Live: Chennai Super Kings' latest recruit Sanju Samson has scripted history at the MA Chidambaram Stadium today. During the high-octane clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), Samson became the fastest Indian to reach the 5000-run milestone in IPL history in terms of balls faced.

The stylish right-hander achieved this feat in just 3555 deliveries, surpassing the records of legends like Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, and MS Dhoni. Samson reached the landmark with a crisp boundary off Kagiso Rabada in the powerplay, sending the Chennai faithful into a frenzy.

Fastest Indian To The Milestone

Samson's journey to 5000 runs has been remarkable, especially his transition into the yellow jersey this season. By reaching the mark in fewer balls than any other Indian, he now sits only behind AB de Villiers and David Warner in the all-time global list for the fastest to this landmark.

The milestone is even more special as it comes at Chepauk, the home of his new franchise. Despite a testing opening spell from Mohammed Siraj, Samson showed great maturity before unleashing his signature strokes against the Titans' pace attack to enter the elite 5000-run club.

Overtaking The Legends

In the process of reaching this total, Samson has moved ahead of MS Dhoni’s current run tally, cementing his position as one of the most prolific run-getters in the league's history. His consistency in IPL 2026 has been a major boost for CSK as they look to dominate the top half of the table.

While Samson fell shortly after for 11 runs, his impact on the game and the record books remains the headline of the afternoon. His two centuries earlier this season have already made him a fan favourite at Chennai, proving that the high-profile trade was a masterstroke for the five-time champions.

The Elite Fastest to 5000 Runs List (By Balls)

AB de Villiers: 3288 balls (Overall fastest)

David Warner: 3554 balls

Sanju Samson: 3555 balls (Fastest Indian)

Suresh Raina: 3620 balls

KL Rahul: 3688 balls

MS Dhoni: 3691 balls

Rohit Sharma: 3817 balls

Virat Kohli: 3827 balls

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the fastest Indian to reach 5000 runs in IPL history?

Sanju Samson is the fastest Indian to reach the 5000-run milestone in IPL history, achieving it in 3555 balls faced.

Who does Sanju Samson rank behind on the all-time global list for fastest to 5000 IPL runs?

Sanju Samson is only behind AB de Villiers and David Warner in the all-time global list for the fastest to reach 5000 runs.

Which CSK player recently reached the 5000-run IPL milestone?

Sanju Samson, a recent recruit for Chennai Super Kings, has achieved the 5000-run milestone in IPL history.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Apr 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli MS Dhoni CSK Vs GT CSK Vs GT Live IPL 2026 SANJU SAMSON
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Highest Run Chases In IPL History: Top 7 Explored After PBKS’ 265 Record
Highest Run Chases In IPL History: Top 7 Explored After PBKS’ 265 Record
IPL
Sanju Samson Goes Past All Indian Batsmen With This Record; Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli Behind
Sanju Samson Goes Past All Indian Batsmen With This Record; Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli Behind
IPL
WATCH: Anushka Sharma Stops 'Money Shower' On Virat Kohli After IPL Cameraman Spots Her
WATCH: Anushka Sharma Stops 'Money Shower' On Virat Kohli After IPL Cameraman Spots Her
IPL
WATCH: Preity Zinta's Punch To 'Blushing' Priyansh Arya; Ravi Shastri Reacts
WATCH: Preity Zinta's Punch To 'Blushing' Priyansh Arya; Ravi Shastri Reacts
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies
CBS Report: Trump Shooter Wanted to Kill Top White House Figures
Breaking News: Shocking Signal from Iran? Mojtaba Khamenei Listed Among Martyrs
Seconds of chaos: Agents rush to protect Trump as gunfire erupts
Security Alert: Secret Service under scrutiny after breach during high-profile Washington event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget