Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CSK posted a cryptic video before the IPL retention deadline.

Video featured mascot amidst fans wearing Dhoni's No. 7.

This sparked fan speculation about MS Dhoni's retention.

Chennai Super Kings have given their fans plenty to talk about just before the IPL 2027 retention deadline. A new video posted by the franchise has set off speculation about MS Dhoni's future, with fans trying to decode a possible message hidden in the clip. Rather than making any direct announcement, CSK shared a short video featuring the team mascot. Carrying the words "Retention Day!" on a board, the mascot stood in a crowded space.

However, most of the people appeared to be wearing the no. 7 shirt, associated with Dhoni.

No. 7 Jerseys Steal The Spotlight In CSK Video

Are you ready, Superfans? 🦁 #WhistlePodu #IPL2027 https://t.co/zLdA4WWOOu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

The post quickly caught the attention of the Yellow Army, with many interpreting the repeated jersey appearances as a possible indication that the former India captain could continue with the franchise.

The timing has made the video particularly intriguing. All 10 IPL teams are preparing to reveal their retained players before the November 17 deadline, leaving little time for franchises to keep fans guessing.

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Dhoni's future remains one of the biggest questions surrounding CSK's plans for the 2027 season.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been at the centre of retention discussions, and even an indirect reference to his iconic jersey number was enough to trigger widespread excitement.

However, the video itself does not establish that Dhoni will be part of the retained group. The franchise has offered no explicit confirmation through the post.

Has CSK Dropped A Hint About Dhoni?

For now, fans are left reading between the lines. The appearance of multiple No. 7 jerseys may have been a deliberate tease, but it could also simply be part of the franchise's build-up to retention day.

CSK have not explained the intended meaning of the clip or announced Dhoni's status for IPL 2027.

The actual retention list will provide the answer, while the cryptic video has ensured that attention around the franchise is firmly fixed on one legendary number.