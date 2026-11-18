Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chennai Super Kings honored MS Dhoni with drone show.

Display featured his iconic career moments and number seven.

Dhoni transitions to CSK mentor role from IPL 2027.

CSK Dhoni Tribute: Chennai Super Kings made sure MS Dhoni's departure from the IPL as a player was marked by a memorable celebration. The five-time champions organised a spectacular drone show in honour of their legendary former captain, turning the night sky into a tribute to one of the most influential figures in the franchise's history. Dhoni, who represented CSK across 17 seasons, will move into the role of mentor from IPL 2027. The franchise confirmed the transition on Tuesday, bringing his playing career in the tournament to a close while ensuring that his connection with the yellow army continues.

Dhoni's Iconic Moments Take Centre Stage

Lighting up Chennai with the aura of Thala! ✨ Chennai Super Kings hosted a drone show #ForOurThala above Chepauk Stadium 💛 https://t.co/4lyDciID8f November 17, 2026

The tribute unfolded during an Instagram Live session hosted by CSK.

A series of illuminated images appeared above, celebrating different chapters of Dhoni's cricketing career.

The display featured his face, the trademark helicopter shot and an image recreating one of his sharp stumpings.

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The biggest emotional touch came with the words "Thala Forever", accompanied by the number seven that has become synonymous with the former India skipper.

The show offered a fitting nod to the memories Dhoni has created for CSK supporters over the years, from leading the team to titles to delivering unforgettable performances under pressure.

Dhoni's IPL Numbers Reflect A Remarkable Career

Dhoni's last appearance in the IPL came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season.

A calf injury then kept him out of the entire 2026 edition.

The 44-year-old finishes his IPL career with 272 appearances and 5,314 runs. At this point in time, he is the franchise's second-highest run-scorer, behind Suresh Raina.

While the sight of Dhoni in CSK colours as a player will now belong to the past, the franchise's drone tribute made one thing clear: his legacy in Chennai is far from over.