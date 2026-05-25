3 Cricketers Who Played For Both India And Pakistan Ft. Father Of Pakistan Cricket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amir Elahi played Test cricket for both India and Pakistan.

Abdul Hafeez Kardar captained Pakistan after playing for India.

Gul Mohammad represented India then played one final Test for Pakistan.

The intensely competitive sporting rivalry between India and Pakistan represents one of the most emotionally charged subplots in international cricket history. Whilst modern geopolitical tensions ensure the two Asian giants rarely meet outside major tournaments, a select group of legendary historic cricketers achieved the near-impossible feat of officially representing both nations on the international stage.

The Dual Debut Of Amir Elahi

Amir Elahi stands out as a foundational figure within this highly exclusive cross-border sporting fraternity. The talented leg-spinner originally made his official Test debut for undivided India against Australia in 1947, just prior to the historic partition.

Following the subsequent geopolitical realignment of the subcontinent, the veteran bowler chose to migrate across the newly formed border to join the newly established Pakistan national cricketing framework.

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He eventually participated in five additional Test matches representing Pakistan during their historic inaugural tour of India in 1952. Elahi concluded his extensive career with an exceptional tally of 520 wickets across first-class and international fixtures.

The Legendary Father Of Pakistan Cricket

Abdul Hafeez Kardar remains widely celebrated as one of the most influential figures in the formative years of regional cricket. The sophisticated left-handed batsman initially represented India in three Test matches during the challenging 1946 tour of England.

Following partition, he famously assumed the mantle of leadership as the inaugural captain of the newly formed Pakistan Test squad in 1952. His visionary guidance quickly earned him the enduring title of the Father of Pakistan Cricket.

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Kardar accumulated 927 runs across his 26 career Test appearances, leading his secondary nation to historic initial victories against every major established cricketing superpower of the era. He also amassed 6,832 runs in first-class cricket.

The Historic Final Switch Of Gul Mohammad

Gul Mohammad completes this extraordinary historical triumvirate of versatile dual-nation sportsmen. The dynamic left-handed batsman featured in eight Test matches for India between 1946 and 1955, including highly competitive encounters against Australia and the West Indies.

In 1956, the experienced campaigner officially took up Pakistani citizenship and was immediately selected to play a solitary final Test match against Australia in Karachi. This appearance officially sealed his unique place in the sporting archives.

Mohammad finished his international career with 205 Test runs, whilst his broader first-class record boasted an incredible 5,614 runs across 118 matches. Their shared journeys represent an unrepeatable chapter of global sports history.