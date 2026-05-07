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HomeSportsIPLCricket Australia’s 'IPL Decision' Creates Fresh Trouble For PCB Over PAK vs AUS ODI Series

Cricket Australia’s 'IPL Decision' Creates Fresh Trouble For PCB Over PAK vs AUS ODI Series

Cricket Australia Announcement: Cricket Australia’s decision to let players finish IPL commitments could leave Pakistan facing a weakened Australia squad for the ODI series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 May 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricket Australia allows players to finish IPL commitments first.
  • Australian cricketers will join Pakistan ODI tour post-IPL.
  • Scheduling conflict impacts Pakistan series preparation and squad.
  • Pakistan to host Australia for ODI series after years.

Cricket Australia Announcement: Cricket Australia’s latest stance on IPL participation has added another layer of uncertainty to Australia’s upcoming ODI tour of Pakistan. Despite the scheduling clash between the IPL 2026 playoffs and Australia’s three-match ODI series in Pakistan, Australian cricketers involved in the tournament will reportedly be allowed to complete their franchise commitments before joining national duty.

The decision is expected to impact Pakistan’s preparations and could potentially weaken Australia’s squad for the bilateral series. Several leading Australian stars, including Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Tim David, are currently part of IPL franchises competing for a playoff spot. According to reports, a Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that the players "will still be in the IPL and will complete their commitments”.

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Australia Prioritises IPL Commitments Over Immediate ODI Availability

The IPL 2026 league stage concludes on May 24, while the playoffs are scheduled to begin on May 26. The tournament final is set to take place on May 31, directly overlapping with Australia’s ODI assignment in Pakistan.

Australia are due to tour Pakistan for three one-day internationals between May 30 and June 4. The team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on May 23, but the participation of several high-profile IPL players now appears uncertain because of their extended commitments in India.

A total of 15 Australian players are participating in IPL 2026, with Punjab Kings, coached by Ricky Ponting having the highest Australian representation in the competition. The development is likely to disappoint the Pakistan Cricket Board, especially considering the significance of the ODI series in the build-up to future ICC tournaments.

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Pakistan Set To Host Australia In First Bilateral ODI Series In Four Years

The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier confirmed the three-match ODI series, which forms part of Australia’s ongoing white-ball engagements in the country. The tour follows Australia’s T20I series in Pakistan earlier this year, where the hosts secured a dominant 3-0 victory.

The first ODI will be played in Rawalpindi on May 30, while the remaining two fixtures are scheduled in Lahore on June 2 and June 4. This will mark Australia’s first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since 2022. Last year, Australia also featured in Champions Trophy matches hosted in Pakistan, including a notable win over England at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Australian players be allowed to complete their IPL commitments before joining the Pakistan ODI series?

Yes, Australian cricketers involved in the IPL will reportedly be allowed to complete their franchise commitments before joining national duty for the Pakistan tour.

When does the IPL 2026 season conclude?

The IPL 2026 league stage concludes on May 24, with the playoffs beginning on May 26 and the final on May 31.

What is the schedule for Australia's ODI tour of Pakistan?

The ODI series in Pakistan will feature matches on May 30 in Rawalpindi, and June 2 and June 4 in Lahore.

How many Australian players are participating in IPL 2026?

A total of 15 Australian players are participating in IPL 2026.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Australia ODI Series PCB CA IPL IPL 2026 Australian Tour OF Pakistan PAK Vs AUS ODI Series
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