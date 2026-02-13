Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) Responding to the government’s decision to allow IPL and international matches at Bengaluru’s iconic Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that safety is paramount and that security measures will be strengthened fourfold.

It can be noted that the Karnataka government on Thursday granted conditional permission to resume cricket matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, months after the venue was barred from hosting events following the June 4, 2025, stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL title celebrations, in which 11 people lost their lives.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Parameshwara, while answering questions about the guidelines issued to the stadium authorities, said, “As far as police security is concerned, we will ensure that fourfold measures are taken. It will be more than what is required this time. We will primarily convey to the authorities to implement the recommendations of the Justice D’Cunha Committee. We will not insist on any new measures. Safety is of utmost importance.”

“In this background, we will issue directions to the stadium authorities. In the past 50 years, no untoward incident has taken place during cricket matches. The tragedy occurred during the celebrations. Hence, we will examine whether celebrations should be allowed or not,” he said.

Parameshwara further stated, “In principle, we have decided to grant permission. We had earlier conveyed that the recommendations of the retired Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission must be implemented. The recommendations are divided into three parts — immediate steps, time-bound measures to be taken before the commencement of matches, and infrastructure-related matters that require more time.”

“In this context, we have already issued directions for steps to be initiated before holding matches. I have formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which includes the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and officials from all concerned departments such as Fire, Health, PWD and others. They will oversee and ensure that IPL matches are conducted smoothly,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has stated that “in the interest of youth and the sport of cricket, the government has decided to grant permission to conduct matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium henceforth.”

He clarified that the permission is subject to strict conditions, including sale of tickets only up to the approved seating capacity, installation of larger gates to regulate crowd movement, and implementation of safety measures in line with the recommendations of the Justice D’Cunha Commission, including deployment of ambulances.

“This is good news for cricket lovers. I regret the inconvenience and disappointment experienced over the past few days. We have lost a prestigious tournament. Let us remain vigilant in the future,” Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, the state government held a high-level meeting with representatives of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and senior officials to discuss the proposal to host the IPL inaugural match at the stadium.

