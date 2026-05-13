BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Blasts SRH After Nightmare Batting Display Against GT

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans secured an 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH collapsed chasing 169, scoring only 86 runs.

BCCI's Rajeev Shukla questioned SRH's aggressive batting approach.

Rajeev Shukla GT vs SRH Tweet: Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an 82-run defeat in a 169-run chase against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the latter's biggest-ever IPL win in terms of runs. Naturally, SRH faced heavy criticism after suffering a dramatic batting collapse while chasing a modest target from modern T20 standards, with BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also reacting strongly to the result on social media. Shukla did not hold back in his assessment of SRH’s disappointing performance.

Rajeev Shukla Questions SRH’s Approach

Chasing a target of 169 on a tricky surface, SRH were all out for just 86 runs. Shukla appeared unimpressed with the attacking intent shown by the Pat Cummins-led side despite the modest target on the board.

The BCCI Vice-President questioned why SRH batted aggressively from the very beginning instead of building the innings carefully on a pitch where batting seemed comparatively tough.

जब सिर्फ 160 रन ही बनाने हैं तो आते ही छक्के जड़ने की कोशिश कर विकेट क्यों गंवाने । — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) May 12, 2026

"When you only need to score 160 runs, why lose a wicket by trying to hit sixes right from the start?" he tweeted on X.

GT Bowlers Dominate

After being sent to bat, Gujarat Titans posted 168/5 on the board, thanks to a composed knock from Sai Sudharsan, who smashed 61 off 44 balls with five fours and two sixes. Washington Sundar also played an important role with his half century, while Nishant Sindhu also added 22 runs.

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During the chase, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head for a duck. From there, the innings never really recovered.

Kagiso Rabada too destroyed SRH’s top order by dismissing Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Smaran Ravichandran in the powerplay that left Hyderabad just at the score of 32 runs over 4 wickets.

Later, Jason Holder and Prasidh Krishna cleaned up the lower order as SRH folded for 86. Interestingly, skipper Pat Cummins ended up as the side’s highest scorer with 19 runs.

Rabada was eventually named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his fiery spell in the powerplay.

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GT Go Top, SRH Slip

With the victory, Gujarat Titans climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points from eight wins and four defeats. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad slipped to third place with 14 points from seven wins and five losses.

SRH still remain in the playoff race, but the heavy defeat has affected their Net Run Rate to an extent.