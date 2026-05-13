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HomeSportsIPLBCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Blasts SRH After Nightmare Batting Display Against GT

BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Blasts SRH After Nightmare Batting Display Against GT

Rajeev Shukla criticised Sunrisers Hyderabad after their batting collapse against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, questioning the team’s aggressive approach during the chase.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 May 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gujarat Titans secured an 82-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.
  • SRH collapsed chasing 169, scoring only 86 runs.
  • BCCI's Rajeev Shukla questioned SRH's aggressive batting approach.

Rajeev Shukla GT vs SRH Tweet: Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an 82-run defeat in a 169-run chase against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the latter's biggest-ever IPL win in terms of runs. Naturally, SRH faced heavy criticism after suffering a dramatic batting collapse while chasing a modest target from modern T20 standards, with BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also reacting strongly to the result on social media. Shukla did not hold back in his assessment of SRH’s disappointing performance.

Rajeev Shukla Questions SRH’s Approach

Chasing a target of 169 on a tricky surface, SRH were all out for just 86 runs. Shukla appeared unimpressed with the attacking intent shown by the Pat Cummins-led side despite the modest target on the board.

The BCCI Vice-President questioned why SRH batted aggressively from the very beginning instead of building the innings carefully on a pitch where batting seemed comparatively tough.

"When you only need to score 160 runs, why lose a wicket by trying to hit sixes right from the start?" he tweeted on X.

GT Bowlers Dominate 

After being sent to bat, Gujarat Titans posted 168/5 on the board, thanks to a composed knock from Sai Sudharsan, who smashed 61 off 44 balls with five fours and two sixes. Washington Sundar also played an important role with his half century, while Nishant Sindhu also added 22 runs.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta Slams 'Calculated Misinformation' As PBKS Silently Edits Jibe At Sports Journalists

During the chase, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Travis Head for a duck. From there, the innings never really recovered.

Kagiso Rabada too destroyed SRH’s top order by dismissing Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Smaran Ravichandran in the powerplay that left Hyderabad just at the score of 32 runs over 4 wickets.

Later, Jason Holder and Prasidh Krishna cleaned up the lower order as SRH folded for 86. Interestingly, skipper Pat Cummins ended up as the side’s highest scorer with 19 runs.

Rabada was eventually named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his fiery spell in the powerplay.

ALSO READ | RCB vs KKR Head-To-Head Record: Who Holds The Edge Ahead Of IPL 2026 Clash?

GT Go Top, SRH Slip

With the victory, Gujarat Titans climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points from eight wins and four defeats. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad slipped to third place with 14 points from seven wins and five losses.

SRH still remain in the playoff race, but the heavy defeat has affected their Net Run Rate to an extent.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Gujarat Titans bowlers perform against SRH?

GT bowlers dominated the chase. Kagiso Rabada dismantled SRH's top order, and Jason Holder and Prasidh Krishna cleaned up the lower order.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 06:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajeev Shukla SRH Vs GT IPL 2026
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