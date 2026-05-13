Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLBCCI Set To Enforce Stricter IPL Rules After Series Of Controversies: Report

BCCI Set To Enforce Stricter IPL Rules After Series Of Controversies: Report

BCCI is reportedly planning stricter IPL 2026 disciplinary rules after multiple controversies involving players, officials and protocol breaches this season.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 May 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI reviewing IPL 2026 security and anti-corruption guidelines.
  • Multiple disciplinary breaches raise concerns for board officials.
  • Incidents involve players and team staff at restricted areas.

BCCI IPL 2026 Disciplinary Action: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to tighten disciplinary measures and strengthen access-control protocols during the ongoing IPL 2026 season following multiple incidents that have raised concerns within the board, according to a report by ANI. The developments come at a time when IPL 2026 has witnessed several disciplinary breaches involving players, team officials and violations inside restricted zones. A growing number of incidents this season have attracted unwanted attention and raised questions over discipline standards within the tournament.

BCCI Cracks Down On Security And Conduct Issues

Speaking to ANI, an unnamed BCCI source said:

"We are forced to issue guidelines in this season of IPL. We saw many incidents which makes the board uncomfortable. We are in talks with IPL franchises to ensure no untoward incidents happen again. There has been lots of indiscipline in this IPL,"

In recent weeks, franchises and players were reportedly issued advisories warning them about risks linked to targeted compromise and honey-trapping as part of the league’s anti-corruption measures.

Apart from that, the board is also believed to have intensified scrutiny around player conduct, dugout access and violations involving the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

Also Read: WATCH: Prabhsimran Singh's Emotional Message To PBKS Fans Amid IPL 2026 Losing Streak

Multiple Incidents Spark Concern During IPL 2026

One of the most talked-about incidents involved Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag, who was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point after he was allegedly seen vaping inside the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings.

In another controversy involving the Rajasthan Royals camp, team manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh after reportedly using a mobile phone near the dugout during a fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.

Such episodes have reportedly pushed the BCCI to adopt a stricter stance regarding discipline and operational conduct during matches.

With the IPL entering its decisive phase and Playoff pressure intensifying, the board is keen to avoid further controversies overshadowing the tournament. The latest developments suggest franchises and players could now face closer monitoring and tougher enforcement of league protocols moving forward.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the BCCI tightening disciplinary measures for IPL 2026?

The BCCI is strengthening disciplinary actions and access control due to multiple incidents of indiscipline and rule violations within the IPL 2026 season that have caused concern.

What types of disciplinary issues has the BCCI addressed?

The BCCI has focused on player conduct, dugout access, and violations within restricted areas like the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

Have any specific IPL 2026 incidents led to these changes?

Yes, incidents like Riyan Parag being fined for vaping and a Rajasthan Royals team manager being fined for phone usage near the dugout have highlighted concerns.

What steps is the BCCI taking beyond disciplinary actions?

The board is also reinforcing anti-corruption measures and has issued advisories to franchises and players about risks like honey-trapping.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 May 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI IPL Controversy IPL RIYAN PARAG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
BCCI Set To Enforce Stricter IPL Rules After Series Of Controversies: Report
BCCI Set To Enforce Stricter IPL Rules After Series Of Controversies: Report
IPL
IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Fined After GT VS SRH Clash
IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Fined After GT VS SRH Clash
IPL
SRH Create Unwanted IPL Record In Crushing Loss To Gujarat Titans
SRH Create Unwanted IPL Record In Crushing Loss To Gujarat Titans
IPL
WATCH: Prabhsimran Singh's Emotional Message To PBKS Fans Amid IPL 2026 Losing Streak
WATCH: Prabhsimran Singh's Emotional Message To PBKS Fans Amid IPL 2026 Losing Streak
Advertisement

Videos

BIG REVELATION: Prateek Yadav Taken to Hospital at Night, Claims Gym Partner Surface
BIG UPDATE: PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda Cut Convoy Size Amid Nationwide Cost Saving Drive
BIG UPDATE: PM Modi Calls for Spending Cut, Govt Plans Major Cost Control in Cabinet Meet
NEET PAPER LEAK: Supreme Court Petition Demands Re-Exam Under Judicial Supervision
JUST IN: Doctors Confirm Prateek Yadav Was Brought Dead to Lucknow Civil Hospital
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget