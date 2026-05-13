BCCI Set To Enforce Stricter IPL Rules After Series Of Controversies: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI reviewing IPL 2026 security and anti-corruption guidelines.

Multiple disciplinary breaches raise concerns for board officials.

Incidents involve players and team staff at restricted areas.

BCCI IPL 2026 Disciplinary Action: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to tighten disciplinary measures and strengthen access-control protocols during the ongoing IPL 2026 season following multiple incidents that have raised concerns within the board, according to a report by ANI. The developments come at a time when IPL 2026 has witnessed several disciplinary breaches involving players, team officials and violations inside restricted zones. A growing number of incidents this season have attracted unwanted attention and raised questions over discipline standards within the tournament.

BCCI Cracks Down On Security And Conduct Issues

Speaking to ANI, an unnamed BCCI source said:

"We are forced to issue guidelines in this season of IPL. We saw many incidents which makes the board uncomfortable. We are in talks with IPL franchises to ensure no untoward incidents happen again. There has been lots of indiscipline in this IPL,"

In recent weeks, franchises and players were reportedly issued advisories warning them about risks linked to targeted compromise and honey-trapping as part of the league’s anti-corruption measures.

Apart from that, the board is also believed to have intensified scrutiny around player conduct, dugout access and violations involving the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

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Multiple Incidents Spark Concern During IPL 2026

One of the most talked-about incidents involved Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag, who was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point after he was allegedly seen vaping inside the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings.

In another controversy involving the Rajasthan Royals camp, team manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh after reportedly using a mobile phone near the dugout during a fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.

Such episodes have reportedly pushed the BCCI to adopt a stricter stance regarding discipline and operational conduct during matches.

With the IPL entering its decisive phase and Playoff pressure intensifying, the board is keen to avoid further controversies overshadowing the tournament. The latest developments suggest franchises and players could now face closer monitoring and tougher enforcement of league protocols moving forward.