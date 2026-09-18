CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsIPLBCCI AGM: Dhumal, Majumdar Retain IPL Posts; Umpires Get Pay Hike

BCCI AGM: Dhumal, Majumdar Retain IPL Posts; Umpires Get Pay Hike

With no other nominations filed, Arun Dhumal and Khairul Majumdar secured unopposed re-election to the IPL Governing Council for another term.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arun Dhumal, Khairul Majumdar re-elected to IPL Governing Council.
  • BCCI approved umpire pay revisions, adopted financial reports.
  • Board plans IPL, centenary celebrations; updated internal policies.

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday re-elected Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council during its 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the board headquarters here on Friday.

With no other candidates filing nominations for the two seats, Dhumal, seeking another term as IPL chairman, and Majumdar, representing the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA), faced a clear run to get formally re-elected.

With BCCI electoral officer A.K. Joti confirming the final list of valid nominations following scrutiny, it paved the way for the duo's seamless re-election to maintain administrative stability in the franchise T20 league's decision-making body.

In another key decision, the general body unanimously approved a revised payment structure and grade reclassification for domestic umpires and match referees, alongside passing core financial and administrative resolutions.

The board formally adopted its audited statement of accounts for the 2025-26 financial year and approved the annual budget for 2026-27, while appointing auditors for the upcoming fiscal cycle.

With significant milestones on the horizon, the general body resolved to mark the 20th edition of the IPL in 2027 with grand celebrations. The board will also kick off preparations for its centenary in 2028.

In a statement, the BCCI said the centenary events will run for a full year, starting in December 2027 and stretching through 2028 to celebrate a landmark chapter in the country's cricketing journey.

On the policy front, a new Internal Committee was constituted under the BCCI’s Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Policy. The board also said it has updated and officially adopted its Age Verification Policy.

Additionally, the general body held discussions with state units to streamline support for differently-abled cricketers, focusing on upgrading facilities and providing targeted resources to aid their development.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Board Secretary Devajit Saikia, along with Sourav Ganguly, Saurabh Tiwary, Jaydev Shah, Rohan Jaitley, and Abhishek Dalmiya, were among the key figures present at the headquarters for the AGM.

The meeting saw wide participation from representatives across state associations, including former India captain and ex-BCCI President Ganguly representing the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad attending on behalf of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was re-elected to the IPL Governing Council at the recent AGM?

Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar were re-elected to the IPL Governing Council. Dhumal sought another term as IPL chairman, and Majumdar represents the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA).

What other significant decisions were made at the BCCI's AGM?

The general body approved a revised payment structure and grade reclassification for domestic umpires and match referees. They also adopted financial statements and approved the annual budget.

What major milestones will the BCCI celebrate in the coming years?

The BCCI plans grand celebrations for the 20th IPL edition in 2027. It will also kick off preparations for its centenary in 2028, with events running from December 2027 through 2028.

Were there any policy updates discussed at the AGM?

Yes, a new Internal Committee was formed under the BCCI’s Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy. Additionally, the Age Verification Policy was updated and officially adopted.

What discussions were held regarding differently-abled cricketers?

Discussions were held with state units to streamline support for differently-abled cricketers. The focus is on upgrading facilities and providing targeted resources to aid their development.

Published at : 18 Sep 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajeev Shukla Arun Dhumal BCCI IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Left Out Again, Ex-India Star Fears End Is Near For Veteran Duo
Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Left Out Again, Ex-India Star Fears End Is Near For Veteran Duo
IPL
How Much Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Charge For One-Day Brand Promotion? You'll Be Surprised
How Much Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Charge For One-Day Brand Promotion? You'll Be Surprised
IPL
IPL 2027 Auction Venue Update Out: Check Where IPL Auction Is Expected To Happen
IPL 2027 Auction Venue Update Out: Check Where IPL Auction Is Expected To Happen
IPL
'I Dated Rohit Sharma': IPL's 'Lucky Mascot' Makes Big Claim, Reveals Relationship Details
Watch: IPL's 'Lucky Mascot' Claims She Dated Rohit Sharma, Opens Up About Their Relationship
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Nitish Kumar at Centre of Fresh Bihar Political Buzz as Alliance Offers Continue
BREAKING: Punjab Law & Order Faces Heat After On-Duty ASI Harjeet Singh Is Shot Dead
BREAKING: Punjab Security Row Escalates After ASI Killing and Bittu Convoy Incident
BREAKING: Clash Erupts at Vivekananda College During Delhi Student Union Polling
BREAKING: India Women’s Cricket Team Storms Into Asian Games Semifinals After Beating Japan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget