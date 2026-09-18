BCCI AGM: Dhumal, Majumdar Retain IPL Posts; Umpires Get Pay Hike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arun Dhumal, Khairul Majumdar re-elected to IPL Governing Council.

BCCI approved umpire pay revisions, adopted financial reports.

Board plans IPL, centenary celebrations; updated internal policies.

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday re-elected Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council during its 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the board headquarters here on Friday.

With no other candidates filing nominations for the two seats, Dhumal, seeking another term as IPL chairman, and Majumdar, representing the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA), faced a clear run to get formally re-elected.

With BCCI electoral officer A.K. Joti confirming the final list of valid nominations following scrutiny, it paved the way for the duo's seamless re-election to maintain administrative stability in the franchise T20 league's decision-making body.

In another key decision, the general body unanimously approved a revised payment structure and grade reclassification for domestic umpires and match referees, alongside passing core financial and administrative resolutions.

The board formally adopted its audited statement of accounts for the 2025-26 financial year and approved the annual budget for 2026-27, while appointing auditors for the upcoming fiscal cycle.

With significant milestones on the horizon, the general body resolved to mark the 20th edition of the IPL in 2027 with grand celebrations. The board will also kick off preparations for its centenary in 2028.

In a statement, the BCCI said the centenary events will run for a full year, starting in December 2027 and stretching through 2028 to celebrate a landmark chapter in the country's cricketing journey.

On the policy front, a new Internal Committee was constituted under the BCCI’s Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Policy. The board also said it has updated and officially adopted its Age Verification Policy.

Additionally, the general body held discussions with state units to streamline support for differently-abled cricketers, focusing on upgrading facilities and providing targeted resources to aid their development.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Board Secretary Devajit Saikia, along with Sourav Ganguly, Saurabh Tiwary, Jaydev Shah, Rohan Jaitley, and Abhishek Dalmiya, were among the key figures present at the headquarters for the AGM.

The meeting saw wide participation from representatives across state associations, including former India captain and ex-BCCI President Ganguly representing the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad attending on behalf of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)