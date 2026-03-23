Bangladesh Players Won't Participate In PSL? BCB's Big Decision

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The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has been hit by a wave of uncertainty just days before its scheduled kickoff on March 26. Due to escalating regional tensions involving the Israel-Iran-USA conflict, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been forced to scale back the tournament significantly.

In a move to ensure player safety, the PCB announced on Sunday that the 11th edition of the league will now be restricted to only two venues, Karachi and Lahore, instead of the originally planned six cities. Furthermore, all initial matches will be played behind closed doors, a decision driven by government austerity measures and security protocols amid a nationwide fuel and energy crisis.

Bangladesh Issues Strict Directive on Player Safety

Following these developments, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Youth and Sports, Aminul Haque, has intervened regarding the participation of Bangladeshi cricketers. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Haque made it clear that player well-being is the top priority and that a final decision hinges on a rigorous security review.

"Definitely our cricketers are not going if there is a security concern in the PSL," Haque stated. "First, the BCB has to inform us about any security concerns, and afterwards we will take an official decision based on our observations following scrutiny from national agencies."

While the Minister clarified that the government does not wish to discourage sports, he emphasized that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) must consult with national agencies to ensure all risks are mitigated. Currently, six Bangladesh players, including left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, have been granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs), but their travel is now on "exit watch" pending government approval.

IPL Broadcast Ban Under Review

The geopolitical tension has also spilled over into broadcasting rights. Minister Haque addressed the current ban on Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcasts in Bangladesh, which reportedly stems from recent diplomatic friction.

The government plans to meet with the cricket board after the upcoming Eid break to understand the root cause of the blackout. Haque expressed a desire to build "friendly relationships," noting that sports should not be used as a political tool.

With the PSL set to begin on March 26 and the IPL following on March 28, the next 48 hours will be critical for the administrative bodies in Dhaka and Lahore.