Bangladesh Isn’t the First Asian Country To Ban IPL Telecast: Here’s Who Did It Before

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly the biggest T20 franchise league in the world, let alone in Asia.

Having begun in 2008, the tournament has emerged into a juggernaut with established as well as upcoming cricket stars eager for a chance to compete.

However, there are certain countries in the continent that have banned IPL matches from being telecast, the latest of which was Bangladesh, who did so in reponse to their fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, being removed from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s squad as per instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Pakistan Has Also Banned IPL Telecast

When the IPL began in 2008, top Pakistani players like Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, and more featured across various franchises.

However, their participation was banned the following year in response to the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

The competition still continued being aired in the country for several years, until 2025, when Pakistan decided to halt telecast.

Back in April 2025, Indian live streaming service Fancode stopped airing Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu & Kashmir.

Social media profiles of notable Pakistani personalities were also restricted in the country, and Pakistan reacted to this by banning IPL telecast on their end. Bangladesh has now followed suit, albeit for a different reason.

Mustafizur Rahman Removed From IPL 2026

KKR acquired Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman during the IPL 2026 Mini Auction. Not even a month later, they removed him from their squad.

The Bangladeshi government responded to this by banning IPL match telecast indefinitely in their country, stating that BCCI's decision to have the player removed had "aggrieved the people of Bangladesh" and that it lacked a rational reason.

Check Out: IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy