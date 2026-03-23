Axar Patel dislikes the Impact Player rule, stating it reduces the role of all-rounders by encouraging teams to pick specialist batters or bowlers instead.
Axar Patel Joins Rohit Sharma In Slamming 'The Rule' That Kills All-Rounders In IPL 2026
Axar Patel Slams Impact Player Rule Ahead Of IPL 2026, saying "I don't like this rule." He believes it is ruining the value of all-rounders in the IPL.
Axar Patel Slams Impact Player Rule Ahead Of IPL 2026: In just eight days, Delhi Capitals will launch their IPL campaign, exactly 23 days after the high of India’s March 8 victory. For skipper Axar Patel, the focal point has changed rapidly from international wins to franchise cricket, though he remains vocal about his dislike for certain changes in the league. Speaking at the season opener press conference at the Leela Hotel in Chanakyapuri, Axar targeted the impact sub rule, arguing it has significantly reduced the role of all-rounders.
Axar Patel: "I Don’t Like This Rule"
During the media interaction, the Delhi Capitals skipper was blunt about his stance on the substitution rule. Axar explained that the regulation has fundamentally reduced the role of the all-rounder, pushing teams to favour one-dimensional specialist players over those with multi-dimensional skill sets.
"I don't like this rule," Axar said. "Teams now go with a specialist batter or bowler... as an all-rounder, it affects your place. But rules are rules." His comments highlight a growing concern that the tactical "12th man" allows franchises to bypass the need for players who can contribute with both bat and ball, effectively shrinking the job market for traditional all-rounders.
Rohit Sharma has also Criticised the Impact Player Rule in the Past
Axar joins a chorus of senior players, most notably Rohit Sharma, who previously criticised the rule on the Club Prairie Fire podcast. Rohit’s opposition is rooted in the long-term development of Indian cricket, famously stating, "I am not a big fan of the Impact sub rule. It is going to hold all-rounders back; eventually, cricket is played by 11 players, not 12 players. You are taking out so much from the game just to make it little entertainment for the people around."
Why the Impact Player Rule Affects All-Rounders
The core issue is that the rule removes the risk associated with team selection. Instead of searching for an all-rounder to balance the side, franchises can simply play a specialist batter and swap them for a specialist bowler. This "safety net" has led to a tactical shift where the utility of a "bits-and-pieces" player is diminished, as teams can access elite specialists for every specific phase of the game.
Mental Emptiness After ICC Success
Arriving 23 days after the high of India’s March 8 win, Axar admitted to an "emotional comedown" following India's run of ICC success, including the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. "After giving so much mentally, there's a bit of emptiness," he shared, noting he prioritised family time to refresh. Now back in the Capitals' setup, a franchise with 13 captains in 19 seasons, the veteran is banking on his calm, process-driven mindset to hunt for their maiden title.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Axar Patel's opinion on the Impact Player rule?
How does the Impact Player rule affect all-rounders?
The rule diminishes the value of all-rounders because teams can select specialist players and swap them out, negating the need for players who contribute with both bat and ball.
Has any other prominent player criticized the Impact Player rule?
Yes, Rohit Sharma has also criticized the rule, believing it will hinder the development of all-rounders and reduce the strategic depth of the game.
What is Axar Patel's current focus after India's international success?
Axar Patel's immediate focus is on the upcoming IPL season with the Delhi Capitals, aiming to lead them to their first title after experiencing an emotional comedown from international victories.