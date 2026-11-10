Axar Patel In Or Out Of Delhi Capitals? Co-Owner Drops Big Hint Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi co-owner hinted Axar Patel remaining with the franchise.

Hint follows CSK trade rumours; Rishabh Pant also returns.

Sourav Ganguly leads revamped coaching staff with Yuvraj.

Axar Patel IPL Trade Saga: With the IPL 2027 auction approaching, speculation around potential player swaps is gathering pace. One rumour that recently attracted attention involved Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, with reports suggesting CSK were interested in acquiring Axar Patel in exchange for Dewald Brevis. However, a social media move by DC co-owner, Parth Jindal has offered a significant hint that the all-rounder could remain with the franchise.

Jindal reposted a tweet from October 19, in which he expressed his excitement about having Axar in Delhi's colours again.

His message has added to indications that the franchise intends to retain the India international for the upcoming season.

Parth Jindal's Message Fuels Axar Patel Speculation

Ax bhaii, hamara Ax bhai - can’t wait to see you in the red and blue - we have unfinished business @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) October 19, 2026

The Delhi Capitals co-owner reposted this tweet of his which was originally uploaded on October 19.

"Ax bhaii, hamara Ax bhai-can’t wait to see you in the red and blue - we have unfinished business."

The post has strengthened expectations around Axar's future at DC, although an official retention or trade announcement is still awaited.

Read More: Hardik Pandya PBKS Trade Buzz: Arshdeep Singh's Father Makes Big Revelation

Axar Patel has led Delhi Capitals over the last two IPL seasons.

Despite promising starts, the team failed to maintain consistency and missed out on playoff qualification on both occasions.

Rishabh Pant Returns As Delhi Capitals Reshape Their Setup

DC are also expected to enter the new season with significant changes beyond their player group.

Rishabh Pant, who developed into a major star during his earlier stint with the franchise and eventually became captain, has returned after his spell with the Lucknow Super Giants.

The franchise has also put together a revamped coaching structure. Sourav Ganguly is leading the setup, with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaas among the names involved.

With the mini-auction expected in December, Delhi's squad decisions and potential trade activity will remain under the spotlight.

For now, Parth Jindal's message has given Axar Patel's fans a reason to believe he will continue in the red and blue.