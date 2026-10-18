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English NewsSportsIPLAshwin Drops Big Hint On Hardik Pandya’s IPL Trade, Says This Franchise Leads Race Over CSK

Ashwin Drops Big Hint On Hardik Pandya’s IPL Trade, Says This Franchise Leads Race Over CSK

Ashwin has played down speculation linking Hardik Pandya with CSK, claiming Rajasthan Royals are ahead in the race for an IPL trade.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya's IPL future with Mumbai Indians under speculation.
  • Ravichandran Ashwin doubts Hardik Pandya's move to Chennai Super Kings.
  • Ashwin suggests Rajasthan Royals lead Hardik Pandya trade discussions.

Hardik Pandya IPL Future: Hardik Pandya’s future with Mumbai Indians has become a talking point among IPL fans, with Chennai Super Kings emerging as a potential destination amid widespread trade rumours. However, former India spinner and CSK great Ravichandran Ashwin has urged caution over the possibility of a move to Chennai, while pointing towards another franchise that could be better placed to secure the all-rounder.

Ashwin Questions Pandya's CSK Move

Ashwin believes the proposed CSK deal remains a distant possibility rather than an imminent development.

Discussing the rumours on his YouTube channel, he acknowledged the potential value Hardik could bring to Chennai.

However, he stopped short of endorsing the speculation surrounding Dhoni’s alleged involvement in a possible transfer.

"There have been conversations that Dhoni will personally convince Hardik Pandya to come to CSK. It will be a great addition for CSK. But in my opinion, it is a real far-shot,"

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Ashwin’s assessment suggests that, despite the excitement surrounding a possible reunion between Dhoni and another high-profile Indian cricketer, there is little reason to treat the CSK link as a concrete development.

Rajasthan Royals Emerge As Another Possible Destination

Ashwin also offered a separate insight into the reported trade discussions, identifying Rajasthan Royals as a leading contender for Hardik’s services.

"From what I've heard, RR are at the top of the list in the Hardik trade,"

The remark adds another dimension to the speculation, with Rajasthan potentially entering the picture ahead of the next IPL campaign.

However, the comments do not confirm that a deal has been agreed or that Hardik is set to leave Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians Face A Period Of Transition

Mumbai Indians are already preparing for a period of change following Mahela Jayawardene’s decision to step down as head coach.

Against that backdrop, questions surrounding Hardik’s future have attracted further attention.

For now, the CSK connection remains speculative, while Ashwin’s comments have placed Rajasthan Royals firmly in the conversation surrounding a possible trade.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya's IPL future?

Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians has become a talking point, with Chennai Super Kings emerging as a potential destination amid widespread trade rumours.

What is Ravichandran Ashwin's opinion on Hardik Pandya joining Chennai Super Kings?

Ashwin believes a proposed deal for Hardik to join CSK is a

Which other team has Ravichandran Ashwin identified as a potential destination for Hardik Pandya?

Ashwin has identified Rajasthan Royals as a leading contender for Hardik's services. He stated that, from what he has heard, RR are at the top of the list for a trade.

Are any of the trade rumours regarding Hardik Pandya confirmed?

No, the comments in the article do not confirm that any deal has been agreed or that Hardik is set to leave Mumbai. The CSK connection remains speculative.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK RR R Ashwin IPL Hardik Pandya
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