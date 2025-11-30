Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Andre Russell Retires From IPL, Confirms New Role At KKR

Andre Russell Retires From IPL, Confirms New Role At KKR

Andre Russell has decided to hang up his IPL boots weeks before the next edition's auction. He was expected to be a big draw at the event, but will now be continuing in a new role at KKR.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Veteran West Indies all-rounder, Andre Russell has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League.

This comes just weeks ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, which is scheduled to take place on December 16, 2025. Russell announced this via a post on his official Instagram account.

He also confirmed that he will be continuing with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a 'Power Coach'. Here's what he stated in the post's caption:

"What a ride it’s been in the IPL — 12 seasons of memories, and a whole lot of love from the KKR family. I’ll still be smashing sixes and taking wickets in every other league around the world. And the best part? I’m not leaving home… you’ll see me in a new role, in KKR’s Support Staff, as the POWER COACH of 2026. New chapter. Same energy. Forever a Knight."

Andre Russell debuted in the IPL all the way back in 2012 with the Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals now). He only played 4 games that season, scoring 47 runs, but his best would surface upon joining the Kolkata Knight Riders.

At KKR, Russell emerged as one of the most dangerous power hitters down the order, and even a productive fast bowler in the middle innings, capable of providing breakthroughs. 

Across his IPL career, the West Indian veteran has scored 2,651 runs and picked 123 wickets in 140 matches. 

The 2019 and 2022 seasons were statistically his best, wherein he recorded 510 runs with 11 wickets, and 335 runs with 17 wickets, respectively.

Russell has also won 2 IPL titles with KKR, and will now be continuing with the franchise he calls home in a new role that he calls 'Power Coach'.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Andre Russell KKR IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Auction Andre Russell Ipl Andre Russell Retires
