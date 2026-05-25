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HomeSportsIPLAfter Virat Kohli's Post-Match Snub, Fans Abuse Travis Head's Family: 'They Are Attacking My Family'

After Virat Kohli's Post-Match Snub, Fans Abuse Travis Head's Family: 'They Are Attacking My Family'

Australian cricketer Travis Head and his wife Jessica received severe social media abuse following a controversial on-field exchange with Virat Kohli.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 May 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Travis Head's wife spoke out against online abuse targeting family.
  • Trolling intensified after a viral on-field interaction with Virat Kohli.
  • Jessica Head urged for kinder online behavior and player support.
  • Kohli's refusal of Head's handshake sparked viral digital hostility.

Jessica Head, the wife of Australian cricketer Travis Head, has courageously spoken out against the severe digital hostility directed at her family following a recent viral match interaction. The targeted trolling campaign intensified rapidly across social media platforms immediately after an on-field tactical exchange between her husband and Indian batting pillar Virat Kohli went viral.

The Severe Toll Of Toxic Digital Behavior

The aggressive commentary and abusive private messages targeted the athlete’s wife alongside their innocent children and close companions. Jessica noted that the onslaught felt deeply familiar, mirroring the intense online reactions they previously faced during past international tournaments.

In an emotional public disclosure to Australian media outlet The Advertiser, she described the shocking suddenness of the digital attack. The family was left stunned by the sheer scale of the hostility.

“It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup,” she told The Advertiser regarding the distressing situation. “I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family.”

Urgent Institutional Calls For Mental Health Focus

The continuous digital vitriol prompted the cricketer's wife to demand much stronger conversations regarding player well-being within the modern sporting industry. She emphasized that competitive devotion should never compromise human decency.

Jessica urged the global cricketing community to maintain proper perspective and reflect on how they interact across social networks. She stated that the industry must establish clear boundaries to protect families from personal harm.

“I think across all sports at the moment there’s an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another,” she added within The Advertiser report. “Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully this encourages more kindness, and support for one another.”

The Post-Match Handshake Incident 

The competitive tension rapidly spilled over into the traditional post-match formalities after Hyderabad wrapped up a comfortable fifty-five run victory. Head visibly attempted to initiate a standard amicable handshake with the legendary Indian top-order anchor.

However, Kohli deliberately chose to walk straight past the Australian athlete without acknowledging his gesture. The veteran batsman continued down the line, greeting all other opposition playing squad members in an entirely normal fashion.

The unscripted cold interaction was captured clearly on the live television broadcast, rapidly transitioning into a major viral topic across global digital spaces. The visual footage immediately polarized fan groups, inciting the subsequent wave of digital toxicity.

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the online abuse directed at Travis Head's family?

The family faced severe digital hostility after a viral on-field interaction between Travis Head and Virat Kohli during a recent match.

Who was targeted by the online trolling campaign?

The aggressive commentary and abusive messages targeted Jessica Head, their children, and close friends.

How did Jessica Head describe the online abuse?

She described it as a repeat of abuse faced after the World Cup, noting the shocking suddenness and scale of the hostility.

What is Jessica Head's call to the cricketing community?

She urges stronger conversations about player well-being and kindness, emphasizing that competitive devotion shouldn't compromise human decency.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Travis Head Wife IPL 2026 Controversy Online Abuse Cricket Virat Kohli Handshake The Advertiser Australian Media Jessica Head
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