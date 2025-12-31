Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 IPL Bowlers With Most Wickets In A Single Season

ABP Live Sports Stats: Top 5 IPL Bowlers With Most Wickets In A Single Season

ABP Live Sports Stats: A look at IPL’s most prolific bowling seasons, featuring Harshal Patel, Dwayne Bravo, and other record-breaking performers.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Sports Stats: The Indian Premier League is often associated with towering sixes and record-breaking batting feats, but the tournament has also witnessed extraordinary bowling performances.

Over the years, a handful of bowlers have produced standout seasons, consistently picking up wickets despite batting-friendly conditions. The record for the most wickets in a single IPL season remains one of the toughest benchmarks for bowlers.

Below is a look at the top wicket-takers in a single IPL season, with each record-breaking campaign highlighted separately.

Top 5 Bowlers With Most Wickets In An IPL Season

1) Harshal Patel - 32 wickets (RCB, 2021)

The 2021 IPL season marked a career-defining phase for Harshal Patel. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he finished with 32 wickets in just 15 matches, equalling the long-standing record for the most wickets in a single season.

His mastery of slower deliveries, especially during the death overs, proved decisive throughout the tournament.

Patel’s best figures of 5/27 stood out, while his average of 14.34 and strike rate of 10.56 underlined how frequently he struck. His performances were a key pillar of RCB’s bowling attack that year.

2) Dwayne Bravo - 32 wickets (CSK, 2013)

Dwayne Bravo delivered one of the most memorable all-round seasons in IPL history during the 2013 edition.

Representing Chennai Super Kings, Bravo claimed 32 wickets across 18 matches, playing a crucial role in CSK’s journey to the final.

Operating mainly in pressure situations, Bravo’s variations kept batters guessing. His best spell of 4/42 and an average of 15.53 reflected his consistency and impact across the season.

3) Kagiso Rabada - 30 wickets (DC, 2020)

Kagiso Rabada was the standout fast bowler of the 2020 IPL, which was held in the UAE.

The Delhi Capitals spearhead picked up 30 wickets, using pace, accuracy and deadly yorkers to dominate opposing line-ups.

Rabada’s best figures of 4/24 and a strike rate of 13.13 highlighted his lethal form, as he played a pivotal role in guiding Delhi Capitals to their first-ever IPL final.

4) Lasith Malinga - 28 wickets (MI, 2011)

Lasith Malinga’s 2011 campaign for Mumbai Indians remains one of the most iconic bowling seasons in IPL history.

The Sri Lankan legend took 28 wickets and produced a fearsome five-wicket haul of 5/13.

Known as the “Yorker King”, Malinga maintained an exceptional economy rate of 5.95, showcasing his dominance even in high-scoring T20 conditions.

5) James Faulkner - 28 wickets (RR, 2013)

James Faulkner enjoyed a remarkable season with Rajasthan Royals in 2013, finishing with 28 wickets.

Nicknamed the “Silent Assassin”, the Australian all-rounder produced multiple match-winning performances.

Faulkner registered two five-wicket hauls - 5/16 and 5/20 - during the season, leaving a lasting impression with his ability to deliver under pressure.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL Bowling Records IPL Most Wickets ABP Live Sports Stats
