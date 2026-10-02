Abhishek Sharma To Leave SRH? Star Batsman 'Unhappy' Ahead Of IPL 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma reportedly considering leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2027.

Sharma unhappy over captaincy, several teams exploring his availability.

Limited captaincy options, trade complexities complicate any potential move.

Abhishek Sharma SRH Row: Abhishek Sharma could become one of the biggest names in the IPL 2027 transfer conversation, with reports suggesting the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener is considering a move away from the franchise. According to a Times of India report, discussions involving the India batter and other franchises have taken place informally, although no concrete deal has emerged so far. Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have reportedly been linked with the left-hander, while Delhi Capitals could also enter the picture.

The situation is further complicated by SRH's reported plans involving Ishan Kishan and the possibility of Pat Cummins missing parts of the 2027 season because of his international commitments.

Abhishek's Future At SRH Comes Into Focus

A source cited in the TOI report claimed that Abhishek is unhappy with the situation at SRH and had aspirations of leading the franchise.

"It's not a secret anymore that Abhishek Sharma is unhappy at SRH since the captaincy went to Ishan Kishan. He has been with the franchise for a long time and clearly had captaincy ambitions."

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"Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings were being explored as potential destinations, and we can't rule out Delhi Capitals either, since his mentor Yuvraj Singh is part of the set-up now,"

However, finding a suitable destination may prove difficult even if Abhishek and SRH eventually decide to separate.

Limited Captaincy Options Could Complicate Move

The same source suggested that the batsman could potentially accept a move without the immediate prospect of captaincy, with leaving SRH appearing to be the primary consideration.

"There are not many captaincy opportunities right now. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are two options, but most other teams appear sorted."

The source also highlighted the complexity surrounding any potential move, particularly with trades and financial considerations involved.

"So even if SRH and Abhishek agree to part ways, the big question remains: where to? And how will SRH position itself even if they agree? A cash deal? Player trade? Lots of factors,"

Abhishek, currently ranked No. 2 in the world in T20 cricket, is expected to remain a major talking point as the IPL 2027 landscape takes shape.