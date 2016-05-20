Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2016: Rain delays start of RCB vs KXIP match

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 20 May 2016 09:45 AM (IST)
Bangalore: Heavy rain has delayed the start of the crucial IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

Heavy rains lashed the stadium here before the match and though it has become little steady now, the covers are still on and super soppers are at work.

"Let the rain stop, give me 45 minutes and we'll have at least 15 overs in," said KSCA's chief curator.

The Royal Challengers, who are placed at the fifth spot in points table with 12 points from as many matches, needs to win this match to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Kings XI are already out of contention.

Published at : 20 May 2016 09:45 AM (IST)
Opinion
