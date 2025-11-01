Indian Tennis Legend Rohan Bopanna Calls Time On His Illustrious Career

Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna, a two-time Grand Slam champion, announced his retirement from professional tennis on Saturday.

Bopanna, who has been one of India’s most celebrated doubles specialists, enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over two decades. He captured his first Grand Slam title in 2017, winning the French Open mixed doubles crown alongside Gabriela Dabrowski. In 2024, he created history once again by clinching the Australian Open men’s doubles title with Matthew Ebden, becoming one of the oldest Grand Slam winners in the Open Era.

The 44-year-old took to social media to share his decision, expressing gratitude to his fans, partners, and the Indian tennis fraternity for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Bopanna’s retirement marks the end of an era for Indian tennis, as he leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, passion, and excellence on the international stage.

"How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it's time I'm officially hanging up my racquet. From chopping wood in Coorg to strengthen my serve, to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world - it feels surreal. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life," Bopanna wrote.

"I may be stepping away from competition, but my story with tennis isn't over. This game gave me everything and now, I want to give back to help young dreamers from small towns believe that their beginnings don't define their limits. That with belief, hard work, and heart - anything is possible. My gratitude is endless and my love for this beautiful game will never fade. This isn't goodbye... it's a thank you to everyone who shaped me, guided me, supported me and loved me. You're all a part of this story. You're all a part of me," he added on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Bopanna played his final professional match at the Paris Masters 1000, teaming up with Alexander Bublik for the tournament.