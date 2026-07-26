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English NewsSportsIndian sub-junior men's team defeat Pakistan 3-1 to win FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship

Indian sub-junior men's team defeat Pakistan 3-1 to win FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship

Muscat, Jul 25 (PTI): The Indian sub-junior men’s team produced a clinical performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in the gold medal match of the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championshi.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 02:03 AM (IST)

Muscat, Jul 25 (PTI): The Indian sub-junior men’s team produced a clinical performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in the gold medal match of the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship.

Goals from Romit Pal (5'), captain Ketan Kushwaha (12'), and Shahrukh Ali (13') crowned India as the Asian Champions.

With this victory, the Indian men's team also finished at the top of the Elite Pool table.

The summit clash saw India take early control with sharp passing and disciplined structure. Romit Pal (5') broke the deadlock in the first half, striking past the Pakistani goalkeeper to give India a 1-0 lead at half-time. India extended their dominance early in the second half as captain Ketan Kushwaha (12') found the back of the net, followed immediately by a strike from Shahrukh Ali (13') to make it 3-0.

Pakistan pulled one goal back through Muhammad Usman (16'), but the Indian defense stood firm in the closing minutes to secure a 3-1 win and lift the trophy.

By virtue of reaching the final, both India and Pakistan have qualified for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.

In the women's competition, the Indian sub-junior women's team bagged the silver medal after a hard-fought contest in their final against China, ensuring both Indian contingents return home with medals.

Celebrating the stellar performances of both squads, Hockey India announced cash rewards for the teams.

Each player of the gold medal-winning Indian men’s team will be rewarded with Rs 2 lakh, while each member of the support staff will receive Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, each player of the silver medal-winning Indian women’s team will receive Rs 1 lakh, with Rs 50,000 awarded to each member of their support staff. PTI ATK TAP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Jul 2026 02:15 AM (IST)
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