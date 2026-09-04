Called 'Most Beautiful Powerlifter' Online, Keyaa Reveals Sexual Harassment & Impersonation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji won deadlift silver in South Africa.

Her impressive 140kg lift garnered significant social media attention.

This led to online harassment, impersonation, and AI-generated images.

Banerji spoke out against the disturbing aspects of viral fame.

Keyaa Kunal Banerji became an overnight social media sensation after producing one of the standout lifts of her young powerlifting career. But the attention that followed her silver-medal performance in South Africa soon took an unsettling turn, according to the Indian athlete.

The 21-year-old has spoken about being subjected to sexual harassment, impersonation and the unauthorised use of AI-generated images featuring her likeness.

140kg Lift Makes Indian Powerlifter Go Viral

Banerji competed in the Junior Women's 47kg category at the 2026 IPF World Sub-Junior & Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa.

Her biggest moment came in the deadlift, where she successfully lifted 140kg. That effort earned her a silver medal in the individual deadlift event.

Banerji weighed 45.70kg at the competition, meaning the Indian lifter pulled more than three times her body weight.

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indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji has called out the online s*xual harr@ssment, non-consensual AI images, impersonator accouts & disturbing online commentary about her ethnicity following her silver medal win at the IPF Jr World Championships pic.twitter.com/LPL3D3ZKUn — namasteFirst (@namastefirst) September 4, 2026

Her overall performance included a 90kg squat and 50kg bench press, giving her a combined total of 280kg. She eventually finished fifth overall in the 47kg junior category.

The performance attracted attention well beyond powerlifting circles. Social media users began sharing clips and pictures of Banerji, with several posts focusing heavily on her appearance rather than her sporting achievement.

'Thousands Of AI-Generated Images' Circulated

What initially appeared to be positive attention allegedly developed into something far more disturbing.

Banerji said she has faced sexual harassment online and discovered accounts impersonating her following the sudden rise in attention.

She also claimed that some people made offensive comments concerning her ethnicity, ancestry and caste.

However, according to Banerji, the most disturbing part was finding AI-generated images using her face and body that had been created without her consent.

The powerlifter said the discovery left her uncomfortable and highlighted the consequences of becoming the subject of intense online attention.

Rather than remaining silent, Banerji said she wanted to speak about what she was experiencing. She acknowledged that standing up for herself might involve taking "shaky steps", but said she would rather do that than stay quiet.

WATCH VIDEO

Internet amused by Indian powerlifter Keyaa Banerji who looks straight out of anime



The 21-year-old just won junior deadlift silver at the 2026 IPF Worlds with a 140kg lift — over 3x her bodyweight



Some are already calling her the most beautiful powerlifter on the planet pic.twitter.com/KZma6lstZA — RT (@RT_com) September 3, 2026

Banerji's Sporting Achievement Takes Centre Stage

Despite the controversy surrounding the attention she received online, Banerji's performance in South Africa remains the biggest achievement of her international career.

Her 140kg deadlift secured silver in the event, while her 280kg total placed her fifth in the highly competitive junior field.

The episode has also opened up a wider issue around the treatment of female athletes who suddenly become viral figures online.

For Banerji, the attention may have started with an extraordinary display of strength, but her experience has shown that viral fame can also expose athletes to unwanted and deeply personal forms of abuse.