India defeated Pakistan 3-0 in a dominant performance. This victory secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2026.
India Thrash Pakistan 3-0! Indian Women Continue Unbeaten Run In Asian Games Table Tennis
India’s women’s table tennis team defeated Pakistan 3-0 to reach the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinals after an unbeaten Group F campaign.
- India's women's table tennis team swept Pakistan 3-0.
- Sutirtha, Cinderella, Sreeja delivered dominant straight-set victories.
- Unbeaten in Group F, India now advances to quarterfinals.
India’s women’s table tennis team continued its unbeaten Asian Games 2026 campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Pakistan on Monday. The result sealed India’s place in the quarterfinals after wins over Indonesia and Singapore in their opening two Group F matches.
India Sweep Pakistan 3-0
Sutirtha Mukherjee gave India a flying start, defeating Alina Khan 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in just 10 minutes to put the team ahead.
Cinderella Das then extended India’s advantage by beating Kalsoom Khan 11-6, 11-7, 11-5, leaving Pakistan needing a comeback to keep the contest alive.
Sreeja Akula completed the clean sweep in the third match, defeating Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 to seal India’s comprehensive victory.
With India winning the first three matches of the best-of-five team contest, the remaining two ties were not required to determine the outcome.
India Unbeaten In Group F
India began its Asian Games 2026 table tennis campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Indonesia before facing a much tougher challenge against Singapore.
The Indian women eventually prevailed 3-2 against Singapore, maintaining their winning record and moving closer to qualification from Group F ahead of their Pakistan encounter.
The victory over Pakistan completed India’s group-stage campaign with three wins, confirming their progression to the quarterfinals of the women’s team competition.
India’s unbeaten run represents a significant improvement from the 2022 Asian Games, where the women’s team exited during the round-of-16 stage.
The Indian team will now shift its focus towards the knockout rounds, where another strong performance could take them closer to a podium finish.
India Eye Stronger Asian Games Run
India’s dominant result against Pakistan highlighted the team’s progress during the tournament, particularly after navigating a difficult five-match contest against Singapore.
The 3-0 scoreline also ensured India finished the group stage without dropping a match against Pakistan, adding further momentum before the quarterfinal stage.
With Sutirtha, Cinderella and Sreeja all securing straight-set victories, India completed the tie efficiently and avoided the need for additional matches.
The quarterfinals will provide a significantly tougher challenge as India’s remaining opponents compete for a place in the medal rounds of the Asian Games.
For now, however, India’s women have completed their group-stage assignment unbeaten and advanced confidently into the knockout phase of the competition.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did India's women's table tennis team perform against Pakistan?
Did India's women's team win all their group stage matches?
Yes, India completed their group stage campaign with three wins. They remained unbeaten, advancing confidently to the knockout phase.
How does India's current performance compare to previous Asian Games?
India's unbeaten run signifies a significant improvement from the 2022 Asian Games, where the women's team exited in the round-of-16 stage.
What is next for India's women's table tennis team?
The Indian team will now shift its focus towards the knockout rounds. They have advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition.