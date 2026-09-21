India Thrash Pakistan 3-0! Indian Women Continue Unbeaten Run In Asian Games Table Tennis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's women's table tennis team swept Pakistan 3-0.

Sutirtha, Cinderella, Sreeja delivered dominant straight-set victories.

Unbeaten in Group F, India now advances to quarterfinals.

India’s women’s table tennis team continued its unbeaten Asian Games 2026 campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Pakistan on Monday. The result sealed India’s place in the quarterfinals after wins over Indonesia and Singapore in their opening two Group F matches.

India Sweep Pakistan 3-0

Sutirtha Mukherjee gave India a flying start, defeating Alina Khan 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in just 10 minutes to put the team ahead.

Cinderella Das then extended India’s advantage by beating Kalsoom Khan 11-6, 11-7, 11-5, leaving Pakistan needing a comeback to keep the contest alive.

Sreeja Akula completed the clean sweep in the third match, defeating Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 to seal India’s comprehensive victory.

With India winning the first three matches of the best-of-five team contest, the remaining two ties were not required to determine the outcome.

India Unbeaten In Group F

India began its Asian Games 2026 table tennis campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Indonesia before facing a much tougher challenge against Singapore.

The Indian women eventually prevailed 3-2 against Singapore, maintaining their winning record and moving closer to qualification from Group F ahead of their Pakistan encounter.

The victory over Pakistan completed India’s group-stage campaign with three wins, confirming their progression to the quarterfinals of the women’s team competition.

India’s unbeaten run represents a significant improvement from the 2022 Asian Games, where the women’s team exited during the round-of-16 stage.

The Indian team will now shift its focus towards the knockout rounds, where another strong performance could take them closer to a podium finish.

India Eye Stronger Asian Games Run

India’s dominant result against Pakistan highlighted the team’s progress during the tournament, particularly after navigating a difficult five-match contest against Singapore.

The 3-0 scoreline also ensured India finished the group stage without dropping a match against Pakistan, adding further momentum before the quarterfinal stage.

With Sutirtha, Cinderella and Sreeja all securing straight-set victories, India completed the tie efficiently and avoided the need for additional matches.

The quarterfinals will provide a significantly tougher challenge as India’s remaining opponents compete for a place in the medal rounds of the Asian Games.

For now, however, India’s women have completed their group-stage assignment unbeaten and advanced confidently into the knockout phase of the competition.