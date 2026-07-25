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English NewsSportsIndia Stripped Of Historic Rowing World Cup Gold After Lakshay Fails Dope Test

India Stripped Of Historic Rowing World Cup Gold After Lakshay Fails Dope Test

India lost its first World Rowing Cup gold medal after rower Lakshay tested positive for Stanozolol and received a provisional NADA suspension.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 08:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian rower Lakshay tested positive for banned steroid Stanozolol.
  • This adverse finding revoked India's historic Rowing World Cup gold.
  • Lakshay received provisional suspension from NADA, impacting Asian Games.
  • He faces disciplinary action, possibly a four-year competition ban.

India's first-ever Rowing World Cup gold medal has been revoked after rower Lakshay tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Stanozolol. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has provisionally suspended the Army athlete following an adverse analytical finding from an out-of-competition sample collected in May. The decision also wipes out India's historic victory in the lightweight doubles sculls event.

Positive Test Leads To Immediate Suspension

Lakshay tested positive after an out-of-competition sample was collected in Pune on May 25. The National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi later confirmed the presence of Stanozolol, a substance prohibited under anti-doping regulations.

Following the laboratory stanozolol, the DA imposed an immediate provisional suspension on the rower. Under the anti-doping rules, any results achieved after the sample collection date are automatically disqualified pending the outcome of the case.

That ruling means India's gold medal at the World Rowing Cup in Switzerland no longer stands. Lakshay and partner Ujjwal Kumar Singh had created history by securing India's first-ever title at the competition.

The medal had been regarded as one of the biggest achievements in Indian rowing and strengthened hopes ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.

Historic Result Removed From Record Books

The disqualification is a major setback for Indian rowing. Lakshay and Ujjwal had emerged as one of India's strongest medal prospects after their breakthrough performance on the international stage.

With the World Rowing Cup title now revoked, the team's preparations for the Asian Games have also taken a significant hit. Coaches will have to reassess crew combinations with limited time remaining before the continental event.

In its notice to the athlete, the National Anti-Doping Agency confirmed that the provisional suspension would remain in force while disciplinary proceedings continue.

The agency stated, "In accordance with article 7.4.1 of the NADR 2021, you are hereby provisionally suspended with immediate effect and until the resolution of the case."** NADA said in its official notice.

Four-Year Ban Remains A Possibility

Lakshay now faces disciplinary proceedings that could have serious consequences for his career. If the anti-doping panel confirms the violation, the Army rower could receive a ban of up to four years.

Such a suspension would keep him out of major international competitions and affect India's long-term plans in the lightweight doubles sculls category.

The Indian rowing programme must now find an alternative combination before the Asian Games, while officials await the outcome of the anti-doping process.

The case also serves as another reminder of the strict anti-doping standards applied in international sport, where a single adverse test can overturn historic achievements and reshape medal records.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was India's Rowing World Cup gold medal revoked?

India's first-ever Rowing World Cup gold medal was revoked after rower Lakshay tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Stanozolol. This led to his provisional suspension and the disqualification of the team's historic victory.

What substance did Lakshay test positive for?

Lakshay tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. This substance is prohibited under anti-doping regulations.

What are the immediate consequences for Lakshay?

Following the positive test, Lakshay received an immediate provisional suspension from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). His participation in any events is halted until the case is resolved.

What is the potential long-term punishment for Lakshay?

If the anti-doping panel confirms the violation, Lakshay could face a ban of up to four years. This would keep him out of major international competitions.

How does this affect India's preparations for the Asian Games?

The disqualification is a major setback for Indian rowing and significantly impacts preparations for the Asian Games. Coaches will need to reassess crew combinations with limited time remaining.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 08:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lakshay Rowing Doping India World Rowing Cup Gold Stripped Lakshay Stanozolol NADA Suspension Ujjwal Kumar Singh Rowing Asian Games 2026 Rowing
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