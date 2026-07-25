India Stripped Of Historic Rowing World Cup Gold After Lakshay Fails Dope Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian rower Lakshay tested positive for banned steroid Stanozolol.

This adverse finding revoked India's historic Rowing World Cup gold.

Lakshay received provisional suspension from NADA, impacting Asian Games.

He faces disciplinary action, possibly a four-year competition ban.

India's first-ever Rowing World Cup gold medal has been revoked after rower Lakshay tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Stanozolol. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has provisionally suspended the Army athlete following an adverse analytical finding from an out-of-competition sample collected in May. The decision also wipes out India's historic victory in the lightweight doubles sculls event.

Positive Test Leads To Immediate Suspension

Lakshay tested positive after an out-of-competition sample was collected in Pune on May 25. The National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi later confirmed the presence of Stanozolol, a substance prohibited under anti-doping regulations.

Following the laboratory stanozolol, the DA imposed an immediate provisional suspension on the rower. Under the anti-doping rules, any results achieved after the sample collection date are automatically disqualified pending the outcome of the case.

That ruling means India's gold medal at the World Rowing Cup in Switzerland no longer stands. Lakshay and partner Ujjwal Kumar Singh had created history by securing India's first-ever title at the competition.

The medal had been regarded as one of the biggest achievements in Indian rowing and strengthened hopes ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.

Historic Result Removed From Record Books

The disqualification is a major setback for Indian rowing. Lakshay and Ujjwal had emerged as one of India's strongest medal prospects after their breakthrough performance on the international stage.

With the World Rowing Cup title now revoked, the team's preparations for the Asian Games have also taken a significant hit. Coaches will have to reassess crew combinations with limited time remaining before the continental event.

In its notice to the athlete, the National Anti-Doping Agency confirmed that the provisional suspension would remain in force while disciplinary proceedings continue.

The agency stated, "In accordance with article 7.4.1 of the NADR 2021, you are hereby provisionally suspended with immediate effect and until the resolution of the case."** NADA said in its official notice.

Four-Year Ban Remains A Possibility

Lakshay now faces disciplinary proceedings that could have serious consequences for his career. If the anti-doping panel confirms the violation, the Army rower could receive a ban of up to four years.

Such a suspension would keep him out of major international competitions and affect India's long-term plans in the lightweight doubles sculls category.

The Indian rowing programme must now find an alternative combination before the Asian Games, while officials await the outcome of the anti-doping process.

The case also serves as another reminder of the strict anti-doping standards applied in international sport, where a single adverse test can overturn historic achievements and reshape medal records.