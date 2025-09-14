As India gears up for its high-octane Asia Cup 2025 encounter with Pakistan, the spotlight is not just on cricket but on the mounting storm outside the stadium. Social media has been flooded with calls to boycott the clash, and the constant noise has reportedly found its way inside the Indian dressing room. A Times of India report revealed that several players, including Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill, have been visibly unsettled by the online chatter in the run-up to Sunday’s game.

Most members of the squad are young, active social media users, and the intensity of the trending boycott hashtags has only fuelled their anxiety. Seeking reassurance, the players reportedly held a candid conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir and support staff, asking for guidance on how to keep their focus intact.

Dressing Room Tension Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

The situation has been unusual even by the standards of an India-Pakistan fixture. Normally, captain Suryakumar Yadav or head coach Gambhir would address the pre-match press conference. But on Saturday, it was assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate who faced the media, an indication of the strain within the camp.

When asked whether emotions could spill onto the field, Ten Doeschate responded: “Yes, I think they will.”

He added: “It is a very sensitive issue. I have no doubt the players share the compassion and feelings of the vast majority of the Indian public. The Asia Cup was in limbo for a long period of time, and we were just waiting. We didn’t think we were going to be coming at one stage. But obviously, you know what the government’s stance is.”

Acknowledging the political undertones, the Dutchman admitted the squad had discussed the matter openly. “We’re aware of people’s feelings. At the same time, we will put it behind us, and the guys will get a chance to play for their country again tomorrow. They will be as professional and focused as they can be given the circumstances,” he explained.

Gambhir's Message To The Squad

Gambhir’s voice has been one of calm and clarity, even amid the pressure. Ten Doeschate revealed what the head coach told his players: “We obviously are aware of the sentiments and the strong feelings. And Gauti’s message has just been very professional about not worrying about things that are not in our control. Just trying to be emotionless when approaching the cricket side of things. The guys are professional enough now. I’m sure individuals have different levels of feeling on the spectrum of where they feel the whole situation is. But the messaging has been to just focus on the cricket and try to just focus on the one game tomorrow.”