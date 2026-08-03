WATCH: India Officially Receives Commonwealth Games Flag As Ahmedabad 2030 Countdown Begins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India officially received the Commonwealth Games flag at Glasgow.

PT Usha, Neeraj Chopra accepted host duties for Ahmedabad 2030.

Ahmedabad becomes second Indian city to host Games after New Delhi.

Commonwealth Games 2030 Ahmedabad: India took centre stage at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as it officially received the Commonwealth Games flag ahead of hosting the 2030 edition in Ahmedabad. The symbolic handover marked the end of Scotland's successful campaign as host and the beginning of India's journey towards staging the centenary Commonwealth Games. Check it out:

𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋! 🤩



IOA President PT Usha, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, and India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra take charge of the Commonwealth Games Flag as the host duties officially shift to India for 2030! #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026… pic.twitter.com/E8y5jdSrHo August 2, 2026

The ceremony saw Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi accept the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton on behalf of the nation.

Neeraj Chopra & PT Usha Lead India's Historic Flag Handover

One of the defining moments of the closing ceremony came when the Commonwealth Games flag was passed through a line of distinguished dignitaries before reaching India's representatives.

The flag began its symbolic journey with Glasgow's Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, who handed it to Commonwealth Games Scotland vice-chair Susan Jackson.

Read More: Moeen Ali Calls This Legend One Of India's Sharpest Cricket Minds & It's Not MS Dhoni!

It was then passed to Scottish netball player Emily Nicholl, Commonwealth Sport president Dr Donald Rukare, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and finally Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, completing the ceremonial transfer to India.

Ahmedabad is now set to become only the second Indian city to host the event after New Delhi staged the Games in 2010.

India Showcases Culture As Focus Shifts To Ahmedabad 2030

Following the formal transfer, the closing ceremony transitioned from a celebration of Scotland's cultural heritage to a vibrant presentation highlighting India's traditions, music and ambitions as the next host nation.

The showcase offered a glimpse of what athletes and fans can expect when Ahmedabad welcomes the Commonwealth in 2030. The upcoming edition will carry added historical significance as it marks the centenary Commonwealth Games.

India also ended the Glasgow Games on a positive note in terms of sporting achievements. Despite competing with a comparatively smaller contingent in a reduced sporting programme, the country finished fourth in the medal standings.

The Indian team secured a total of 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, capping off a successful campaign before attention shifted to hosting responsibilities.