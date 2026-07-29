Sharmila Dhankar clinched India's first para-athlete gold medal in Women's Shot Put F57. She became a gold medalist in Para Athletics.
India Medal Winners At CWG 2026: List Of Gold, Silver And Bronze Winners
India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 tally stands at 12 medals 2 Gold, 7 Silver, and 3 Bronze driven by standout performances in weightlifting and athletics.
- Jhandu Kumar secured first medal; para-sports contributed significantly.
India’s contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, continues to deliver promising performances. Competing across 11 core sports and para-disciplines, Indian athletes have secured key podium finishes primarily driven by dominance in weightlifting, athletics, and para-sports.
ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Splash Crores On Sea-Facing Mumbai Flat; Check Price
Below is the pointer list breakdown of India's medal winners across Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories.
Medal Tally Breakdown
Gold Medals (2)
Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting (Women's 48kg)
Secured India's first Gold medal at Glasgow 2026 and registered a historic hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold titles.
Sharmila Dhankar – Para Athletics (Women's Shot Put F57)
Clinched Gold in shot put, becoming India’s first para-athlete gold medalist of the Games.
Silver Medals (7)
Rishikanta Singh – Weightlifting (Men's 60kg)
Won India’s first able-bodied medal of the Games and set a new CWG record in snatch.
Muthupandi Raja – Weightlifting (Men's 65kg)
Finished second to earn India another podium spot on the weightlifting platform.
Valluri Ajaya Babu – Weightlifting (Men's 79kg)
Clinched Silver following a tough battle in the middleweight lifting division.
Gyaneshwari Yadav – Weightlifting (Women's 53kg)
Added to India's weightlifting tally with a Silver performance.
Harjinder Kaur – Weightlifting (Women's 69kg)
Secured Silver to maintain India's streak in the women's weightlifting categories.
Gulveer Singh – Athletics (Men's 10,000m)
Delivered a historic track silver medal in the long-distance event.
Sarvesh Kushare – Athletics (Men's High Jump)
Jumped to a Silver medal finish on the track and field program.
Bronze Medals (3)
Jhandu Kumar – Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight)
Opened India's medal account at the 2026 Games by securing a Bronze medal.
Bindyarani Devi – Weightlifting (Women's 58kg)
Secured Bronze with a clean performance in the clean & jerk phase.
Shilpa Shyla – Para Athletics (Women's Shot Put F57)
Shared the podium alongside Sharmila Dhankar by earning the Bronze medal.
Overall Summary By Sport
Weightlifting: 7 Medals (1 Gold, 5 Silver, 1 Bronze)
Para Athletics: 2 Medals (1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)
Athletics: 2 Medals (0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze)
Para Powerlifting: 1 Medal (0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)
Total Tally: 12 Medals (2 Gold, 7 Silver, 3 Bronze