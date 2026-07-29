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English NewsSportsIndia Medal Winners At CWG 2026: List Of Gold, Silver And Bronze Winners

India Medal Winners At CWG 2026: List Of Gold, Silver And Bronze Winners

India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 tally stands at 12 medals 2 Gold, 7 Silver, and 3 Bronze driven by standout performances in weightlifting and athletics.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
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  • Jhandu Kumar secured first medal; para-sports contributed significantly.

India’s contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, continues to deliver promising performances. Competing across 11 core sports and para-disciplines, Indian athletes have secured key podium finishes primarily driven by dominance in weightlifting, athletics, and para-sports.

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Below is the pointer list breakdown of India's medal winners across Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories.

Medal Tally Breakdown

Gold Medals (2)

Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting (Women's 48kg)

Secured India's first Gold medal at Glasgow 2026 and registered a historic hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold titles.

Sharmila Dhankar – Para Athletics (Women's Shot Put F57)

Clinched Gold in shot put, becoming India’s first para-athlete gold medalist of the Games.

Silver Medals (7)

Rishikanta Singh – Weightlifting (Men's 60kg)

Won India’s first able-bodied medal of the Games and set a new CWG record in snatch.

Muthupandi Raja – Weightlifting (Men's 65kg)

Finished second to earn India another podium spot on the weightlifting platform.

Valluri Ajaya Babu – Weightlifting (Men's 79kg)

Clinched Silver following a tough battle in the middleweight lifting division.

Gyaneshwari Yadav – Weightlifting (Women's 53kg)

Added to India's weightlifting tally with a Silver performance.

Harjinder Kaur – Weightlifting (Women's 69kg)

Secured Silver to maintain India's streak in the women's weightlifting categories.

Gulveer Singh – Athletics (Men's 10,000m)

Delivered a historic track silver medal in the long-distance event.

Sarvesh Kushare – Athletics (Men's High Jump)

Jumped to a Silver medal finish on the track and field program.

Bronze Medals (3)

Jhandu Kumar – Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight)

Opened India's medal account at the 2026 Games by securing a Bronze medal.

Bindyarani Devi – Weightlifting (Women's 58kg)

Secured Bronze with a clean performance in the clean & jerk phase.

Shilpa Shyla – Para Athletics (Women's Shot Put F57)

Shared the podium alongside Sharmila Dhankar by earning the Bronze medal.

Overall Summary By Sport

Weightlifting: 7 Medals (1 Gold, 5 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Para Athletics: 2 Medals (1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Athletics: 2 Medals (0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze)

Para Powerlifting: 1 Medal (0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Total Tally: 12 Medals (2 Gold, 7 Silver, 3 Bronze

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was India's first para-athlete to win a gold medal at the Games?

Sharmila Dhankar clinched India's first para-athlete gold medal in Women's Shot Put F57. She became a gold medalist in Para Athletics.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
CWG 2026 Medal Tally Glasgow 2026 Common Wealth Games 2026 India At CWG 2026
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