India Medal Winners At CWG 2026: List Of Gold, Silver And Bronze Winners

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jhandu Kumar secured first medal; para-sports contributed significantly.

India’s contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, continues to deliver promising performances. Competing across 11 core sports and para-disciplines, Indian athletes have secured key podium finishes primarily driven by dominance in weightlifting, athletics, and para-sports.

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Below is the pointer list breakdown of India's medal winners across Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories.

Medal Tally Breakdown

Gold Medals (2)

Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting (Women's 48kg)

Secured India's first Gold medal at Glasgow 2026 and registered a historic hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold titles.

Sharmila Dhankar – Para Athletics (Women's Shot Put F57)

Clinched Gold in shot put, becoming India’s first para-athlete gold medalist of the Games.

Silver Medals (7)

Rishikanta Singh – Weightlifting (Men's 60kg)

Won India’s first able-bodied medal of the Games and set a new CWG record in snatch.

Muthupandi Raja – Weightlifting (Men's 65kg)

Finished second to earn India another podium spot on the weightlifting platform.

Valluri Ajaya Babu – Weightlifting (Men's 79kg)

Clinched Silver following a tough battle in the middleweight lifting division.

Gyaneshwari Yadav – Weightlifting (Women's 53kg)

Added to India's weightlifting tally with a Silver performance.

Harjinder Kaur – Weightlifting (Women's 69kg)

Secured Silver to maintain India's streak in the women's weightlifting categories.

Gulveer Singh – Athletics (Men's 10,000m)

Delivered a historic track silver medal in the long-distance event.

Sarvesh Kushare – Athletics (Men's High Jump)

Jumped to a Silver medal finish on the track and field program.

Bronze Medals (3)

Jhandu Kumar – Para Powerlifting (Men's Heavyweight)

Opened India's medal account at the 2026 Games by securing a Bronze medal.

Bindyarani Devi – Weightlifting (Women's 58kg)

Secured Bronze with a clean performance in the clean & jerk phase.

Shilpa Shyla – Para Athletics (Women's Shot Put F57)

Shared the podium alongside Sharmila Dhankar by earning the Bronze medal.

Overall Summary By Sport

Weightlifting: 7 Medals (1 Gold, 5 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Para Athletics: 2 Medals (1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Athletics: 2 Medals (0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze)

Para Powerlifting: 1 Medal (0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Total Tally: 12 Medals (2 Gold, 7 Silver, 3 Bronze