India Makes History With Double Gold Sweep At Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship

India enjoyed a memorable outing at the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship, sweeping both the men's and women's gold medals. The Indian men's team defeated Sri Lanka 54-20 in the final, while the women's side registered a convincing 35-15 victory over Uganda to claim the top prize. With both teams emerging as champions in the competition's first edition, India created a special moment in kabaddi history.

Men's Team Delivers Dominant Performance

Under the leadership of Surjeet Singh, the Indian men's team dominated the final against Sri Lanka right from the opening minutes. India established a commanding 15-2 advantage in the first half and continued to widen the gap, building a 20-point lead within the opening 20 minutes.

Sri Lanka struggled to cope with India's aggressive raiding and organised defensive setup. The Indian side maintained its unbeaten record throughout the championship, finishing the tournament without facing a serious challenge.

Aditya Shinde led India's scoring chart with 10 points, including six touch points. Bharat Hooda and Pankaj Mohite also played important roles, contributing eight and six points respectively. In defence, Yogesh Dahiya stood out with five tackle points.

Following their emphatic victory, the Indian players celebrated their title triumph with a lap of honour while carrying the national flag.

Indian Women's Team Also Clinches Gold

The Indian women's team produced an equally impressive performance in its final against Uganda. Dominating the contest from the beginning, India secured a comfortable 35-15 win to finish on top of the podium.

Sakshi was the standout performer, collecting nine points from 10 attempts. Anu Sen added six raid points, while Nidhi Sharma contributed with crucial bonus points to keep Uganda under pressure.

India's overall performance was backed by 20 raid points and 10 tackle points, reflecting its superiority in both departments.

Silver And Bronze Medal Winners

India topped the podium in both categories, while the other medals were shared among competing nations.

In the men's competition, Sri Lanka finished with the silver medal, while Kenya and Bangladesh claimed bronze.

In the women's category, Uganda secured silver after losing to India in the final. Kenya and Sri Lanka finished with bronze medals.