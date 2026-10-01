India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsIndia's Historic Asian Games Campaign Crosses 60-Medal Mark

India's Historic Asian Games Campaign Crosses 60-Medal Mark

The quadruple gold performance on the day not only boosted India’s position in the overall standings but also demonstrated the contingent's ability to perform under high-stakes championship pressure.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 08:18 AM (IST)

India’s impressive campaign at the Asian Games surged to new heights as the nation's total medal count officially touched the 60-medal milestone. The stellar milestone was powered by a golden sweep on Day 12 of the continental showpiece, where Indian athletes put on an extraordinary display of dominance to capture four gold medals in a single day.

The 12th day of competition proved to be one of the most lucrative outings for the Indian contingent at the multi-sport event. Crossing the 60-medal mark underlines the growing strength and depth of Indian sports across multiple disciplines.

Also Read | WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Special Century Celebration Goes Viral During Chase vs West Indies

The quadruple gold performance on the day not only boosted India’s position in the overall standings but also demonstrated the contingent's ability to perform under high-stakes championship pressure.

Broad-Based Excellence Driving Success

This surge to 60 medals reflects sustained excellence across key sporting arenas including shooting, athletics, and combat sports. Indian competitors have consistently turned strong qualifying performances into podium finishes, meeting high expectations and delivering memorable historical moments.

The gold rush on September 30 highlights the effectiveness of dedicated training programs, elite sports infrastructure support, and targeted preparations leading into the Games.

Momentum Building Toward Final Stretch

With the overall tally standing at 60 medals and counting, the momentum remains firmly with the Indian squad as the competition enters its final phase. The four-gold haul on Day 12 has energized the entire contingent, setting up a strong foundation for remaining events in track and field, team sports, and individual martial arts competitions.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Shatters Records! Hits Fastest ODI Double Century In History

Sports enthusiasts across the country continue to follow the action closely as India looks to build on this golden momentum and set a new benchmark for overall medal hauls in Asian Games history.

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Asian Games 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
India Pull Off Historic 406 Chase In Guwahati, Captain Shubman Gill Seal Series Win
India Pull Off Historic 406 Chase In Guwahati, Captain Shubman Gill Seal Series Win
Sports
Shubman Gill Shatters Records! Hits Fastest ODI Double Century In History
Shubman Gill Shatters Records! Hits Fastest ODI Double Century In History
Sports
WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Special Century Celebration Goes Viral During Chase vs West Indies
WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Special Century Celebration Goes Viral During Chase vs West Indies
Sports
Shubman Gill Smashes Magnificent Century As India Chase Mammoth 406 Target
Shubman Gill Smashes Magnificent Century As India Chase Mammoth 406 Target
Advertisement

Videos

Nitish Row: Sonia Gandhi’s Remarks Trigger Political Controversy
SIR Update: ECI Clarifies Form 6, Gives Voters Mapping Option
SIR Update: Form 6 Declaration Form No Longer Mandatory for Every New Voter
CWC Controversy: Government Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Claim About PM Modi
INDIA Bloc Meeting: Opposition Unites Over SIR, Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget