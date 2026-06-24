India Captain Shubman Gill Rises To No. 2 In Latest ICC ODI Rankings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh made significant ranking gains.

Indian ODI captain and batter Shubman Gill has climbed three spots in the latest ICC Rankings and now stands at No. 2 in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry and Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have jointly been ranked as the world's No. 1 Test bowlers.

Gill is all set to feature in the upcoming white-ball tour of Ireland and England. He was also impressive in the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan and continues to make his mark with consistent performances.

Shubman Gill In ODI Rankings

In the latest rankings released by the ICC, Gill has moved up to the second spot among ODI batters.

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He is now just 24 rating points behind New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, with his rise coming after strong performances against Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series. Gill scored 84 and 154 in the first two ODIs against Afghanistan. He did not feature in the third ODI, which India won comfortably by nine wickets.

On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan jumped 21 places to reach 43rd in the ODI batting rankings.

Among Indian batters, Shreyas Iyer moved up one place to 14th, while KL Rahul slipped two positions to 11th.

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Virat Kohli also dropped in the rankings after missing the Afghanistan ODI series due to a hamstring injury. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, remained at No. 4.

Pacers Make Gains

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh climbed 16 places to reach No. 22 in the ODI bowling rankings.

Prasidh Krishna gained 34 spots to move to No. 58, while all-rounder Washington Sundar climbed 17 places to reach joint 71st.

Meanwhile, Matt Henry, who picked up five wickets in each innings during New Zealand's massive 253-run victory over England in the second Test, climbed to the No. 1 position and now shares the top spot with Jasprit Bumrah.

It is the first time in 36 years that a New Zealand fast bowler has reached the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings.

What Did The ICC Say?

The ICC stated: "Pacer Matt Henry becomes just the third New Zealander to become the top ranked Test bowler as the 34-year-old joins India seamer Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the bowler rankings following his 11-wicket haul during the second Test against England,"

"Bumrah had occupied top position on his own since overtaking Kagiso Rabada in November 2024, but Henry climbs to the top after he played a major role in helping New Zealand level their three-game World Test Championship series with England at 1-1."

They further added, “Henry joins Jack Cowie (1947) and Richard Hadlee (1984-1990) as New Zealanders to hold the premier ranking for bowlers in Test cricket, with the right-armer breaking a 36-year drought for the Kiwis in the category,"

While several players made gains in the latest ICC rankings, England's Joe Root continues to hold the No. 1 position in the ICC Test batting rankings.