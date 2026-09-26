India Bags 27 Medals At Asian Games 2026; Pakistan's Tally Will Leave You Shocked!

India continued its impressive campaign at the 2026 Asian Games on Saturday, September 26, with the Indian contingent reaching 27 medals at the time of writing. The tally includes three gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals.

India added its third gold on Day 8 after the women’s kabaddi team edged past Iran 37-34 in a closely fought final. With India’s medal tally growing, attention has also turned towards Pakistan’s performance at the continental event.

Pakistan Has Two Medals So Far

Pakistan has collected two medals at the Asian Games so far, with both coming in bronze. The country is yet to win a gold or silver medal at the ongoing edition.

Pakistan’s cricket team secured one bronze medal, while Asim Khan claimed another bronze in the MMA 60kg category.

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India’s Gold Tally Ahead Of Pakistan’s Overall Medal Count

India’s three gold medals alone currently exceed Pakistan’s total medal haul of two.

India’s gold medals have come from the women’s cricket team, the shooting event and the women’s kabaddi team. In addition to the three golds, India has also won 11 silver and 13 bronze medals.

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India Looking To Improve On 2023 Record

India had its best-ever Asian Games campaign at the 2023 edition in Hangzhou, returning with a record 107 medals. The tally consisted of 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals.

The Indian contingent will now look to surpass that record in 2026. Pakistan, meanwhile, finished the 2023 Asian Games with three medals - one silver and two bronze.

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The medal gap between the two neighbouring nations was also significant at the previous edition, and India has again established a sizeable lead in the early stages of the 2026 Games.