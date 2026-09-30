Naman Dhir produced a spectacular diving catch at cover point to dismiss Keacy Carty. This occurred during the second ODI between India and West Indies.
WATCH: Naman Dhir’s Diving Catch Stuns Keacy Carty, Even Umpires Left Unsure
Naman Dhir took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Keacy Carty in India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, with the third umpire reviewing it.
- Naman Dhir took spectacular diving catch dismissing Keacy Carty.
- On-field umpires referred the catch, doubting its validity.
- Third umpire confirmed clean catch, fingers were underneath the ball.
- Dhir's brilliant effort became a standout moment for India.
Naman Dhir produced a spectacular diving catch at cover point to dismiss Keacy Carty during the second ODI between India and West Indies.
However, the dismissal was not immediately confirmed as the on-field umpires referred the catch to the third umpire after doubts emerged over whether Dhir had got his fingers underneath the ball.
WATCH: Naman Dhir Pulls Off Stunning Catch
In the air... and in comes a diving Naman Dhir ✈️— BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2026
Prasidh Krishna with the opening breakthrough ☝️
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6XCYRtZLAi#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @prasidh43 pic.twitter.com/QrcMAljwHE
Prasidh Krishna bowled a good-length delivery that came slowly off the surface, with Carty committing early to a drive.
The West Indies batter only managed an outside edge, sending the ball towards cover point. It appeared to be falling short of the fielder, but Dhir reacted sharply and charged forward.
The India all-rounder then threw himself towards the ball and completed a full-stretch, two-handed catch. However, because the ball appeared extremely close to the ground, the on-field umpires decided to review the dismissal.
The third umpire checked another angle to determine whether Dhir had managed to get his fingers underneath the ball while completing the catch.
Third Umpire Confirms Dhir's Catch
After reviewing the footage, the third umpire determined that Dhir's fingers were underneath the ball and had not allowed it to touch the ground.
The dismissal was therefore confirmed as a clean catch, bringing Carty's innings to an end.
While the review settled the decision, Dhir's effort quickly became one of the standout moments of the innings. The catch required sharp anticipation, quick movement and excellent execution, particularly given how close the ball appeared to the surface.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who made the spectacular diving catch in the ODI?
Why was Naman Dhir's catch referred to the third umpire?
The on-field umpires referred the catch due to doubts over whether Dhir had got his fingers underneath the ball. The ball appeared extremely close to the ground.
What was the third umpire's decision regarding Naman Dhir's catch?
The third umpire confirmed that Dhir's fingers were underneath the ball and had not allowed it to touch the ground. The dismissal was consequently confirmed as a clean catch.