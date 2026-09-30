India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsWATCH: Naman Dhir’s Diving Catch Stuns Keacy Carty, Even Umpires Left Unsure

WATCH: Naman Dhir’s Diving Catch Stuns Keacy Carty, Even Umpires Left Unsure

Naman Dhir took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Keacy Carty in India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, with the third umpire reviewing it.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Naman Dhir took spectacular diving catch dismissing Keacy Carty.
  • On-field umpires referred the catch, doubting its validity.
  • Third umpire confirmed clean catch, fingers were underneath the ball.
  • Dhir's brilliant effort became a standout moment for India.

Naman Dhir produced a spectacular diving catch at cover point to dismiss Keacy Carty during the second ODI between India and West Indies.

However, the dismissal was not immediately confirmed as the on-field umpires referred the catch to the third umpire after doubts emerged over whether Dhir had got his fingers underneath the ball.

WATCH: Naman Dhir Pulls Off Stunning Catch

Prasidh Krishna bowled a good-length delivery that came slowly off the surface, with Carty committing early to a drive.

The West Indies batter only managed an outside edge, sending the ball towards cover point. It appeared to be falling short of the fielder, but Dhir reacted sharply and charged forward.

The India all-rounder then threw himself towards the ball and completed a full-stretch, two-handed catch. However, because the ball appeared extremely close to the ground, the on-field umpires decided to review the dismissal.

The third umpire checked another angle to determine whether Dhir had managed to get his fingers underneath the ball while completing the catch.

Third Umpire Confirms Dhir's Catch

After reviewing the footage, the third umpire determined that Dhir's fingers were underneath the ball and had not allowed it to touch the ground.

The dismissal was therefore confirmed as a clean catch, bringing Carty's innings to an end.

While the review settled the decision, Dhir's effort quickly became one of the standout moments of the innings. The catch required sharp anticipation, quick movement and excellent execution, particularly given how close the ball appeared to the surface.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who made the spectacular diving catch in the ODI?

Naman Dhir produced a spectacular diving catch at cover point to dismiss Keacy Carty. This occurred during the second ODI between India and West Indies.

Why was Naman Dhir's catch referred to the third umpire?

The on-field umpires referred the catch due to doubts over whether Dhir had got his fingers underneath the ball. The ball appeared extremely close to the ground.

What was the third umpire's decision regarding Naman Dhir's catch?

The third umpire confirmed that Dhir's fingers were underneath the ball and had not allowed it to touch the ground. The dismissal was consequently confirmed as a clean catch.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Sep 2026 03:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Indian Cricket 2nd ODI Cricket IND Vs WI Naman Dhir Keacy Carty Catch Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
West Indies Star Smashes Fastest ODI Century Against India In IND vs WI 2nd ODI
West Indies Star Smashes Fastest ODI Century Against India In IND vs WI 2nd ODI
Sports
Sunil Kumar Wins Bronze, Becomes 1st Indian Greco Roman Wrestler To Win 2 Medals At Asian Games
Sunil Kumar Wins Bronze, Becomes 1st Indian Greco Roman Wrestler To Win 2 Medals
Sports
How To Watch Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match Live In India
How To Watch Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match Live In India
Sports
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
Advertisement

Videos

Nitish Row: Sonia Gandhi’s Remarks Trigger Political Controversy
SIR Update: ECI Clarifies Form 6, Gives Voters Mapping Option
SIR Update: Form 6 Declaration Form No Longer Mandatory for Every New Voter
CWC Controversy: Government Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Claim About PM Modi
INDIA Bloc Meeting: Opposition Unites Over SIR, Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget