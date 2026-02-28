Ramps, Rifles, And Resilience: How Avani Lekhara's Family Built Her Path To Gold

For Avani Lekhara, the road to becoming a two-time Paralympic Gold medalist wasn't paved with early sporting dreams. In fact, before a life-altering accident changed her trajectory, the girl from Jaipur was far more interested in her schoolbooks and the arts than a rifle.

In 2012, at just 11 years old, Avani was involved in a severe car accident while traveling with her father. A speeding truck caused their car to turtle, resulting in a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

"I couldn't believe I was fine one minute and immobile the next. It was a nightmare. It took a lot of strength from within, but I learnt that time makes things better if you do everything you can to get there."

From Books and Dance to Shooting Range

Before the accident, Avani describes herself as a typical "introverted" student who had no inclination toward sports. Her passions weresimple: singing, dancing, and excelling in her studies. It was only after she spent months home-bound and struggling with her new reality that her family intervened.

"Before the accident, I was not into any sport, and after that too, I was not at all thinking about joining any sport. I liked dancing, singing, and mostly padhai (studies)."

Since her home was located near the Jagatpura shooting range in Jaipur, her father, Praveen Lekhara, encouraged her to try both archery and shooting as a form of physical and mental rehabilitation.

"My parents always thought that I need to do something other than studies. During my summer vacations, I tried archery and I tried shooting. I liked shooting more because it was an indoor game."

Overcoming Financial and Physical Hurdles

Entering the world of professional shooting was a massive leap of faith for the Lekhara family. The sport is notoriously expensive, and at the time, there was no guarantee that Avani would reach the elite Paralympic level.

A professional rifle and the necessary gear cost between ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh - a big investment for a beginner. In the early days, the local shooting ranges were not designed for athletes with disabilities.

"My rifle was very expensive when I started... and to invest so much when knowing whether I will be a Paralympic shooter wasn't certain. I had no specialized coach."

Her family’s support went beyond just financial backing; they physically altered her environment to ensure she could train.

"Initially it was difficult as the shooting range where I used to go wasn't wheelchair friendly. My parents installed a ramp there for me to go."

Legacy of a Champion

Inspired by Abhinav Bindra’s autobiography, A Shot at History, Avani went from a hobbyist to a world-beater. Today, she is the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic Gold medals (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024), proving that her parents' initial "idea" changed not just her life, but Indian sporting history.