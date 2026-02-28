The 'Unwanted' Athlete: How Praveen Kumar Jumped Over Every 'No' To Reach Paralympic Gold

The story of Praveen Kumar, India's high-jump sensation and 2024 Paris Paralympic Gold medalist, is not just about a vertical leap. It is a story of a boy who was repeatedly "forbidden" from the playground, only to prove that responsibility for one’s dreams lies within oneself.

Growing up, Praveen was often the only student with a disability in his school. While his heart was on the field, the system was built on fear and exclusion rather than inclusion.

"I was forbidden from playing as a child... I was the only disabled student in my school. When I used to ask my teachers to let me play, I was told no. They would say, 'If an injury happens to you, who would be responsible for it?"

Praveen's first love was actually volleyball, but the barriers remained the same. His sports teacher refused to let him compete alongside able-bodied students, citing the same "liability" concerns.

"I told the Principal I would sign and take full responsibility for my injury if it ever occurred. After this, I went on to play in the CBSE Cluster."

Competing with Able-Bodied Athletes

With the backing of his school friends and teachers, Praveen didn't just play; he competed at the highest level of school games, refusing to be sidelined into a separate category.

"In high jump school games, I participated and competed with able-bodied athletes after support from my school friends. I competed and won my first gold against able-bodied bodies."

Meeting with Satyapal Singh: A Life-Changing "Responsibility"

In 2018, Praveen's journey reached a crossroads at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. It was here that he met the man who would mold his raw talent into Paralympic gold: Coach Satyapal Singh.

Praveen approached him with a simple introduction: "I have a national gold in high jump." After watching Praveen take a single jump, Satyapal Singh didn't see a "liability" - he saw a champion. In a poetic reversal of Praveen's childhood experience, the coach finally gave him the answer he had waited years to hear.

"He saw my jump there and said from here on, he will take full responsibility for me and my training."

The One-Year Ultimatum

The partnership between Praveen and Satyapal was built on hard work and a "do-or-die" timeline. The coach knew that Praveen's journey wasn't about luck, but about earning every inch of his height.

"When something comes easily, its value diminishes, but when something is achieved through hard work, it is taken special care of. My coach said, 'Give me a year. If nothing happens, don't say yes to high jump again."

A year later, the world knew exactly what Praveen Kumar was capable of. From being told "no" by his school teachers to standing on the top of the podium in Paris, Praveen proved that the only person responsible for your limits is you.