I've got the ombudsman order, says Ganguly

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI): Sourav Ganguly has said there was no conflict of interest in his taking charge as the head coach of Delhi Capitals while continuing as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, saying he has the order of BCCI ombudsman.

The former India captain will take charge of an IPL team as head coach for the first time, replacing Hemang Badani at Delhi Capitals and overseeing the side in the 2027 season.

Ganguly has been associated with the Capitals since 2019, having served in several roles, including Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams. His appointment will mark his first stint as an IPL head coach.

"Delhi will play well. I'm looking forward to it," Ganguly told reporters on Tuesday.

Ganguly was speaking to reporters after watching India's 1-6 defeat against Uruguay in a FIFA international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Asked about the potential conflict of interest arising from his dual roles, Ganguly said: "I've got the order of ombudsman."

Ganguly also backed India's decision to play against top international teams, saying such exposure would help the country's footballers improve.

"It's a good initiative and they will learn in this way. It (the development) doesn't happen overnight. You only improve playing against good teams," he said.

India concluded their international friendly window with a 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru, followed by back-to-back defeats against five-time world champions Brazil (0-4) and two-time world champions Uruguay (1-6).

In the rain-affected contest against Uruguay, Maximiliano Araujo scored twice, while Rodrigo Zalazar, Rodrigo Aguirre and Juan Sanabria found the net once each. Darwin Nunez also converted from the penalty spot.

Anirudh Thapa had lifted Indian camp with his clinical strike, but Uruguay stepped up the pressure after the equaliser and went on to seal a comprehensive win in the second half.

Ganguly also spoke about Messi's farewell match against Benin slated in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"I won't be able to watch at 4.30 am; I will watch the repeat telecast."

"That's the law of sport. It's for everyone," he said about Messi's retirement.

Ganguly also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of uninterrupted leadership first as Gujarat Chief Minister and later as the PM of India.

"He is leader of a huge country. Wishing him best of health, heartiest congratulations, good wishes," Ganguly said. PTI TAP RD

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