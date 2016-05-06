Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
I just played my natural game, says Rishabh Pant

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 06 May 2016 02:10 PM (IST)
Delhi Daredevils player Rishabh Pant. (BCCI)

 

 

Rajkot: Delhi Daredevils batsman Rishabh Pant, who made his maiden IPL half century against Gujarat Lions in his first match as an opener, said he just looked to play his natural game.

"Obviously, it's a good feeling to contribute something in team's victory, all the staff members and captain have confidence in me, faith in me and I just justified their confidence and faith," Pant said after Daredevils beat Lions by eight wickets here last night.

Promoted to the opening slot, Pant smashed 69 runs off 40 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

Pant, despite opening the innings for the first time, looked aggressive and reached his half century off just 25 balls.

While chasing 150, Pant and Quinton de Kock (46) put on 115 runs for the opening wicket in 13.3 overs.

"The pitch was good to bat on and I just played my natural game," he said.

"Zakbhai (Zaheer Khan) had told me that if you get an opportunity to play grab it with both the hands, and I just did that," Pant said.

"He told me to not think too much about the game and how to play, don't take pressure and play your natural game and main thing is that I just played my natural game," Pant said.

"Zakbhai has a different fielding placement in every game, because we have plan for every game and try to execute our plan on the field," Pant added. 

Published at : 06 May 2016 02:10 PM (IST)
