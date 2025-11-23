Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: India vs Korea Live Streaming Details

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 will be hosted in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 23 to 30, with India and Korea set to kick things off in the opening fixture.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is a hockey tournament that was first staged in 1983.

Named in honour of Malaysia’s former FIH executive board member Sultan Azlan Shah, the invitational tournament, a staple on the FIH calendar, remains one of the most respected annual events in world hockey.

This year marks the 31st edition of the competition, featuring six teams representing three different confederations, all vying for the prestigious title.

The 2025 edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will be hosted in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 23 to 30, with India and Korea set to kick things off in the opening fixture. The former, five-time champions of the tournament, return to participate for the first time since finishing as runners-up in 2019.

Let's take a look at live streaming and TV broadcast details of the India vs Korea match.

India vs Korea Hockey: Live Streaming Details

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey match between India and Korea will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Note that accessing the full match on this platform requires a subscription, which costs only Rs 19. They can also purchase a Fancode Pass for Rs 79 to unlock access to all matches of this tournament.

The match starts today, November 23, 2025, in a just couple of hours from now at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

India vs Korea: Sultan Azlan Shah Cup TV Broadcast

Unfortunately, the India vs Korea match, or any Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey fixtures will not be televised in India.

India Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 Squad

Here's a look at India's full squads for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025:

Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas

