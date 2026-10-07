PNB Felicitates Hockey Olympians Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh After Asian Games 2026 Heroics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PNB honored hockey players Abhishek, Sukhjeet for Asian Games gold.

Abhishek scored crucial semi-final goal; Sukhjeet aided final victory.

India's gold secured direct qualification for Los Angeles Olympics.

PNB employs players, also runs a dedicated hockey academy.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) honoured Indian hockey players Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh at a special felicitation ceremony in New Delhi following their impressive performances at the Asian Games 2026. Both players, who are Olympians, Arjuna Award winners and members of the PNB hockey team, played important roles in India's gold medal-winning campaign.

PNB Felicitates Asian Games Hockey Heroes

The ceremony was held at PNB's corporate office in Dwarka, Sector 10, New Delhi, on October 6. PNB Managing Director and CEO Ashok Chandra presented the two players with honours and also took part in an interaction with the hockey stars.

Abhishek and Sukhjeet were particularly influential during India's knockout-stage campaign. Abhishek scored a decisive goal in the 60th minute as India edged Pakistan 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final.

India then defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the final to claim the gold medal. Sukhjeet Singh made a significant contribution to the victory, with India's title also securing a direct qualification spot for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Both players are employees of PNB and senior members of its hockey team. The bank also operates a dedicated hockey academy as part of its efforts to identify and develop talent at the grassroots level across India.

Abhishek And Sukhjeet's Hockey Achievements

Abhishek has established himself as one of India's quick and attacking forwards. His list of achievements includes silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, gold at the 2022 Asian Games, participation at the Paris 2024 Olympics and gold at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy.

He was also named Player of the Tournament at the 2025 Asia Cup. His late strike against Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final once again highlighted his ability to make an impact during high-pressure matches.

Sukhjeet has also been a consistent presence in India's attacking unit. He won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and gold at the 2022 Asian Games, while also being part of India's successive Asian Champions Trophy-winning teams in 2023 and 2024.

The Paris 2024 Olympian has developed into a reliable striker for the national side. His finishing ability was again on display during India's Asian Games campaign, including his contribution in the semi-final against Pakistan.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, PNB MD and CEO Ashok Chandra praised the duo for their performances and their contribution to Indian hockey.

"PNB is extremely proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our hockey stars. Abhishek and Sukhjeet's brilliant performances at the Asian Games 2026, particularly their incredible contribution in the high-pressure semi-final against Pakistan, are a testament to their skill, determination and dedication to the sport," Chandra said.

"Their remarkable performances have brought immense pride to Indian hockey and the entire PNB family. We are proud to honour them and reaffirm our commitment to supporting our national sport as well as other sporting disciplines," he added.