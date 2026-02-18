Pakistan Hockey Captain Makes Shocking Claims; Says 'Washed Dishes, Cleaned Kitchen'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A massive storm has erupted in Pakistan’s sporting landscape following a series of explosive allegations made by national hockey team captain, Ammad Shakeel Butt. Upon the team's return to Lahore after a disastrous FIH Pro League stint in Australia, the skipper didn't hold back, detailing an environment of utter neglect and disrespect orchestrated by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). The captain questioned how athletes are expected to compete at the highest level when they are treated like domestic help rather than international representatives.

Dishwashing And Domestic Chores Over Match Prep

The most shocking revelation from the tour involved the living conditions of the national athletes.

Shakeel Ahmed Butt revealed that instead of focusing on tactical drills and recovery, players were frequently forced to clean kitchens and wash their own dishes.

The captain expressed his absolute refusal to work with the current PHF management, stating that it is impossible to demand elite performance when the federation fails to provide the most basic dignity to its players.

This lack of professional support translated directly onto the field, where Pakistan suffered a clean sweep of defeats during the Australian leg.

Watch Post

Captain Imad Butt says Pakistan’s hockey team was left stranded for 13 hours at Sydney Airport during their Australia tour, no reception, no coordination, players filming their own ordeal, even washing their own utensils.



National team. International tour. Zero protocol. Only… pic.twitter.com/JBXpUp0QSK — Bhairav Force (OSint) (@BhairavForce) February 18, 2026

Stranded At Airports And Wandering the Streets of Canberra

The logistical nightmare extended far beyond the kitchen. The captain detailed a grueling travel schedule where the squad was left stranded at Sydney Airport for nearly 14 hours before their flight to Canberra.

Upon finally reaching their destination, the humiliation deepened as they discovered their hotel rooms had not been paid for by the federation.

This forced international athletes to wander the city streets for several hours while waiting for booking confirmations.

Furthermore, despite the tour lasting 13 days, the PHF only secured accommodation for 10 days, forcing the team to spend their final nights in subpar, low-budget facilities.

Investigation Ordered As Funding Discrepancies Surface

The controversy has reached the highest levels of the Pakistani government.

While the Pakistan Sports Board claims to have allocated one crore rupees specifically for the team’s hotel and travel arrangements, the players' reality on the ground told a completely different story of financial mismanagement.

A formal report regarding the federation’s failures has been submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has reportedly ordered a high-level investigation into the PHF’s conduct and the alleged disappearance of allocated funds.