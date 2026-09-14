Pakistan To Play In India Next Month, Asian Champions Trophy Host Cities Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hockey India confirmed Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab, India.

Pakistan is participating, marking significant India-Pakistan sporting interaction.

Jalandhar and Mohali will host matches from October 27-November 5.

Pakistan’s upcoming visit to India has been confirmed after Hockey India announced the schedule and venues for the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament will be staged in Punjab from October 27 to November 5, with Pakistan among the six teams set to compete. The development comes amid continued restrictions around bilateral sporting engagements between India and Pakistan, making their participation in a multinational event a significant talking point.

Hockey India made the announcement on Monday, September 14, citing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s confirmation that the state will host the competition.

Jalandhar, Mohali To Host Asian Champions Trophy

The tournament will be split between two Punjab cities, with Jalandhar and Mohali chosen as the venues.

Jalandhar will stage the opening ceremony as well as all league-stage matches, giving the city the first opportunity to welcome the participating teams. The knockout phase will then move to Mohali, where the semi-finals and final will be played.

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The competition will feature six teams in total: India, Pakistan, China, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia.

Pakistan’s inclusion means the Indian and Pakistani teams are set to meet on Indian soil as part of a multinational tournament, despite the two countries continuing to avoid regular bilateral series.

Bhagwant Mann Addresses Pakistan Participation

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also addressed the question of Pakistan’s participation and whether separate clearances were required for the team to travel to India.

"There is no problem in multi-national tournaments. May be individual series cannot take place,"

The Asian Champions Trophy will therefore provide another platform for an India vs Pakistan sporting contest, with both teams scheduled to participate alongside four other Asian hockey powers.

For Pakistan, the tournament represents a confirmed opportunity to compete in India next month, while the event also marks another major international competition being hosted by Punjab.

The tournament begins on October 27 and concludes with the final in Mohali on November 5.