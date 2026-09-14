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English NewsSportsHockeyPakistan To Play In India Next Month, Asian Champions Trophy Host Cities Revealed

Pakistan To Play In India Next Month, Asian Champions Trophy Host Cities Revealed

Pakistan will travel to India for the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy, with Jalandhar and Mohali confirmed as host cities.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hockey India confirmed Asian Champions Trophy in Punjab, India.
  • Pakistan is participating, marking significant India-Pakistan sporting interaction.
  • Jalandhar and Mohali will host matches from October 27-November 5.

Pakistan’s upcoming visit to India has been confirmed after Hockey India announced the schedule and venues for the 2026 Men’s Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament will be staged in Punjab from October 27 to November 5, with Pakistan among the six teams set to compete. The development comes amid continued restrictions around bilateral sporting engagements between India and Pakistan, making their participation in a multinational event a significant talking point.

Hockey India made the announcement on Monday, September 14, citing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s confirmation that the state will host the competition.

Jalandhar, Mohali To Host Asian Champions Trophy

The tournament will be split between two Punjab cities, with Jalandhar and Mohali chosen as the venues.

Jalandhar will stage the opening ceremony as well as all league-stage matches, giving the city the first opportunity to welcome the participating teams. The knockout phase will then move to Mohali, where the semi-finals and final will be played.

Read More: Mohsin Naqvi’s ACC Presidency At Risk? Asia Cup Trophy Row Could Cost Him Extension

The competition will feature six teams in total: India, Pakistan, China, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia.

Pakistan’s inclusion means the Indian and Pakistani teams are set to meet on Indian soil as part of a multinational tournament, despite the two countries continuing to avoid regular bilateral series.

Bhagwant Mann Addresses Pakistan Participation

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also addressed the question of Pakistan’s participation and whether separate clearances were required for the team to travel to India.

"There is no problem in multi-national tournaments. May be individual series cannot take place,"

The Asian Champions Trophy will therefore provide another platform for an India vs Pakistan sporting contest, with both teams scheduled to participate alongside four other Asian hockey powers.

For Pakistan, the tournament represents a confirmed opportunity to compete in India next month, while the event also marks another major international competition being hosted by Punjab.

The tournament begins on October 27 and concludes with the final in Mohali on November 5.

Frequently Asked Questions

What major hockey tournament will be held in India?

India will host the 2026 Men's Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Punjab from October 27 to November 5.

Which cities in Punjab will host the matches?

Jalandhar will stage the opening ceremony and all league-stage matches. The knockout phase, including the semi-finals and final, will be played in Mohali.

Why is Pakistan's participation in the tournament significant?

Pakistan's inclusion is significant due to continued restrictions on bilateral sporting engagements with India. Their participation in this multinational event allows them to play on Indian soil.

When will the 2026 Men's Asian Champions Trophy be held?

The tournament will take place from October 27 to November 5. Jalandhar will host the initial matches, with Mohali hosting the semi-finals and final.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Champions Trophy Hockey IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
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