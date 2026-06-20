Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan captain Ammad Butt's visa rejected for past overstay.

Facing relegation, team suffers eleven consecutive defeats this year.

Head coach also lacks travel clearance, deepening team's woes.

The troubled international campaign of the Pakistan men’s field hockey squad has completely collapsed into administrative anarchy following the sudden, highly contentious exclusion of regular captain Ammad Shakeel Butt from the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League. The elite athlete was officially blocked from travelling to London this weekend after British immigration authorities rejected his formal visa application outright.

Past Overstay Violations Exposed

Senior officials within the domestic federation confirmed that the unexpected visa rejection has thrown total chaos into the national team's preparation schedules. Local reports strongly indicate the restriction stems from a historical immigration breach.

The standard six-month legal residency threshold was apparently breached during an earlier competitive stint with an English sports club. Serious, unverified whispers also suggest the player previously sought political asylum within Britain.

Relegation Threat Looming Large

The highly embarrassing international incident unfolds at a catastrophic juncture for the historically prestigious sporting nation. The national side has historically underperformed this calendar year, registering eleven consecutive tournament defeats.

The green shirts face immediate, permanent relegation from the top tier of international hockey if results do not shift rapidly. Senior defender Abu Bakr will now assume leadership duties for the high-pressure games.

Coaching Staff Left Stranded

Further structural disaster looms for the travelling contingent as veteran head coach Manzur-ul-Hasan remains completely stranded without travel clearance. The seventy-four-year-old manager has failed to secure his document.

Should the aging tactician remain stuck, former representative Tahir Zaman will reluctantly oversee operations against England and India. Fans remain utterly furious regarding the systemic incompetence plaguing the sport.