Olympic Medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal Passes Away; Hockey India Expresses Grief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Olympian Gurbax Singh Grewal passed away at 84.

He was part of India's 1968 Mexico City Olympic bronze team.

Grewal mentored future generations and served hockey administration.

New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday expressed profound grief on the passing of former Indian Olympian Gurbax Singh Grewal, who passed away at the age of 84, and said his dedication towards nurturing future generations will always be remembered.

A member of India’s bronze medal-winning team at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, Gurbax Singh Grewal leaves behind a rich legacy as a player, mentor, and administrator.

A speedy forward during his playing days, he was part of the historic Indian contingent at the 1968 Olympics alongside his brother Balbir Singh Grewal, marking the first time in Indian hockey history that two real brothers represented the country together at the same Olympic Games.

Born on April 1, 1942, in Lyallpur, Punjab Province of British India (now in Pakistan), Gurbax Singh Grewal moved to Mumbai in his early 20s to pursue hockey and went on to represent Western Railways, where he built a distinguished career both on and off the field.

Following his retirement as Sports Officer with Western Railways, Gurbax Singh Grewal remained deeply involved in the sport’s development. He coached multiple Mumbai teams for numerous years and later served as the honorary secretary of the Mumbai Hockey Association.

Expressing his condolences, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “The Indian hockey fraternity is deeply saddened by the passing of Gurbax Singh Grewal ji. He was a valued member of India’s Olympic medal-winning team and a true servant of the sport whose contributions extended far beyond the field. His passion for hockey and his dedication towards nurturing future generations will always be remembered. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, “We have lost a respected member of the Indian hockey family today. Gurbax Singh Grewal ji’s achievements as a player and his contributions as an administrator have left a lasting impact on Indian hockey. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. We pray for strength and peace for his family during this difficult time.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)