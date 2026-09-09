Sexual Harassment Allegations Rock Hockey India, IOA Orders Probe Against Bhola Nath Singh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian Olympic Association formed panel to probe Hockey India secretary.

Panel examines former captain Lakra's harassment and intimidation allegations.

Retired High Court judge leads inquiry at Sports Ministry's directive.

The Indian Olympic Association has set up an independent four-member panel to examine allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation and threats linked to Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh. The inquiry follows complaints raised by former India women's hockey captain Asunta Lakra and a directive from the Sports Ministry.

Lakra, who remains a member of Hockey India's Executive Board, had alleged that Singh threatened and harassed her after she raised concerns over allegations of sexual harassment involving girls in Jharkhand. The allegations have not been established, and the newly formed panel will now examine the claims and relevant material.

Retired High Court Judge To Lead IOA Panel

The committee will be headed by retired High Court judge Deepa Sharma. Former track-and-field athlete Vandana Rao, former India women's hockey captain Mamta Kharb and lawyer Sitwat Nabi have been appointed as the other members.

The panel was constituted after the Sports Ministry directed the IOA to conduct an independent inquiry. The ministry had sought a process that would be neutral and transparent amid the dispute involving Lakra and Hockey India.

IOA president PT Usha has also instructed Hockey India to cooperate with the investigation. The federation has been asked to provide documents, records and any other information required by the committee.

Hockey India will also bear the panel's expenses, including honorarium, travel, accommodation and incidental costs, according to the IOA's communication to the federation.

Asunta Lakra-Hockey India Dispute Escalates

The allegations against Singh emerged after Lakra raised concerns over the alleged sexual harassment of women hockey players in Jharkhand involving local coach Sudhir Golla.

The dispute subsequently widened when Hockey India's ethics committee issued a show-cause notice to Lakra following allegations by young Jharkhand player Albela Rani Toppo. Toppo accused Lakra of intimidation and alleged that she had threatened to end her career.

Lakra rejected those allegations and described the action against her as "continued intimidation and retaliation". She also approached Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking intervention in the matter.

The latest IOA intervention now shifts the focus towards an independent examination of Lakra's allegations against Singh. The committee's findings will determine the next course of action in the dispute.