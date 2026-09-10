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English NewsSportsHockeyIndia Humiliate Pakistan With 19-0 Win In Women's Junior Asia Cup Quarter-Final

India Humiliate Pakistan With 19-0 Win In Women's Junior Asia Cup Quarter-Final

India thrashed Pakistan 19-0 in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2026 quarter-final to storm into the semi-finals and keep their title defence alive.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 19-0 in quarter-finals.
  • India led 10-0 by halftime, maintaining relentless attack.
  • India advanced to semi-finals, pursuing third consecutive title.

India produced one of the most dominant performances of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2026, thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan 19-0 in their quarter-final in Moqi, China, on Thursday. The defending champions had entered the knockout stage unbeaten after finishing top of the Elite Pool. Following a goalless draw against hosts China, India responded in emphatic fashion, overwhelming Pakistan from the opening whistle and booking their place in the semi-finals.

India Run Riot Against Pakistan

India needed only seven minutes to break the deadlock, with Puja Sahoo opening the scoring. Roshni Aind doubled the advantage two minutes later as the Indian attack began tearing through Pakistan's defence.

The goals kept coming throughout the opening half. Tanushree Dinesh Kadu, Sukhveer Kaur and Sanika Chandrakant Mane added to Pakistan's misery, with Mane scoring twice.

Madhu Sidar, Geeta Yadav, Tanuja Toppo and Pooja Malik also got on the scoresheet before the interval, leaving India 10-0 ahead at half-time.

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Pakistan were unable to find any response after the break as India continued to attack relentlessly.

Purnima Yadav made it 11-0 in the 33rd minute before Supriya scored twice. Krishna Sharma, Pooja Malik and Binima Dhan then added further goals as India's advantage continued to grow.

Malik completed her hat-trick with goals in the 49th and 51st minutes, while Roshni Aind struck again in the final minute to complete the 19-0 rout.

India Two Wins Away From Title Defence

The emphatic victory keeps India's hopes of completing a hat-trick of Women's Junior Asia Cup titles firmly alive. India won the previous two editions in 2023 and 2024 and are now through to the final four once again.

India will face the winner of the South Korea-Malaysia quarter-final in the semi-finals as they continue their pursuit of another continental title.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the India vs. Pakistan match in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2026 quarter-final?

India delivered a dominant performance, thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan 19-0 in their quarter-final match in Moqi, China.

What was India's performance record before this quarter-final match?

India entered the knockout stage unbeaten after topping the Elite Pool. They had a goalless draw against hosts China before this emphatic victory.

What title aspirations does India have in the Women's Junior Asia Cup?

India aims to complete a hat-trick of Women's Junior Asia Cup titles. They are the defending champions, having won the previous two editions in 2023 and 2024.

Who will India play in the semi-finals?

India will face the winner of the South Korea-Malaysia quarter-final in the semi-finals. They continue their pursuit of another continental title.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Hockey Hockey Women's Junior Asia Cup India VS Pakistan Pakistan Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2026
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