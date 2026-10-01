India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Hockey Final: Know How To Watch Live For Free

India have enjoyed an impressive campaign at the 2026 Asian Games, producing strong performances across multiple disciplines. The country has already collected 10 gold medals, and the tally could increase further today when India take on Pakistan in the men's hockey final.

India-Pakistan rivalry needs little introduction, with encounters between the two sides traditionally attracting huge attention and intense competition. India have been dominant throughout this tournament, winning their matches by convincing margins.

Here's everything you need to know about IND vs PAK hockey final, including when and where to watch the match for free.

India's Dominant Run To Final

India have been virtually unstoppable in the league phase, winning all their matches comfortably. They began their campaign with a 13-1 victory over Indonesia before defeating South Korea 8-2.

The strong run continued against Singapore, whom India beat 7-0, while Japan were defeated 2-0. India then faced Bangladesh in the semi-final and produced another commanding display, securing a massive 10-0 win to book their place in the final.

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan For Free?

The men's hockey final between India and Pakistan will be played at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM today.

The contest will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports network, with Hindi and English commentary available. Fans looking for a free viewing option can also watch the match on DD Sports without paying any subscription fee.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

India enter the final with a strong recent record against Pakistan. Pakistan have had an inconsistent campaign in the league stage and suffered a defeat against Malaysia.

India have not lost to Pakistan since the 2016 South Asian Games final. The Indian team will now look to maintain that record and secure the gold medal with another strong attacking performance.

India also defeated Pakistan 5-3 in their recent FIH Hockey World Cup meeting. With another major final now on the line, India will be aiming to repeat that success and finish their Asian Games campaign with the gold medal.